OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > rob kardashian
REALITY TV NEWS

Rob Kardashian Jr. Makes First On-Camera Return to 'Kardashians' in 8 Years: Watch the Trailer

Photo of Rob Kardashian Jr.
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian Jr. is set to make an appearance on 'Kardashians' on Season 7 after taking an 8-year hiatus from being in front of the cameras. 

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Robert Kardashian Jr. is making a return to reality TV after taking an 8-year hiatus.

The only Kardashian brother, 38, was spotted during the Season 7 trailer of The Kardashians, which debuted on Wednesday, October 1.

Rob Kardashian Jr. Made 'Kardashians' Appearance

Photo of Rob Kardashian Jr. made an appearance during the Season 7 'Kardashians' trailer.
Source: Hulu

Ro Kardashian Jr. made an appearance during the Season 7 'Kardashians' trailer.

“Don’t we want to see all the craziness? Some familiar faces are back,” Kim Kardashian told the audience in a confessional, before the scene changed to Khloé Kardashian entering a garden dinner party, where her younger brother could be seen seated wearing a blue hat.

“Is Rob here?” Khloé, 41, said excitedly as she joined the group.

Rob Was First Introduced on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Photo of Robert Kardashian disappeared from reality TV cameras in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Robert Kardashian disappeared from reality TV cameras in 2017.

Rob was first introduced to fans on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s breakout reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on E! from 2007 to 2021. Although the dad-of-one has occasionally popped up briefly on the Kardashians’ Hulu reality TV series, he officially stepped away from reality TV in 2017 following his and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna’s short-lived spinoff, Rob & Chyna. Rob has mostly avoided the spotlight following public scrutiny over weight gain and a dramatic split from Chyna, which included a defamation lawsuit filed against the Kardashian family.

Kim, 44, previously teased her brother’s return last week while attending the launch party for her Skims collaboration with Nike on September 24. “I think this season, I think people would love to see my brother back on TV and he comes back,” the Skims founder told Elle at the event. “Am I allowed to say that? It’s just fun, it’s our family and we’re back.”

Robert Kardashian Jr. Stays Under the Radar

Photo of Robert Kardashian addressed why he chooses to stay away from the cameras.
Source: MEGA

Robert Kardashian addressed why he chooses to stay away from the cameras.

Rob continues to stay under the radar on social media, only occasionally being spotted in his family member’s upload, most recently in snapshots from the Kardashians’ 2025 Easter celebration shared by Kim in April.

Rob appeared on the Good American co-founder’s podcast in July and addressed why he shies away from the cameras.

“There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us,” Rob explained via a phone conversation with his older sister during an episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “It has everything to do with myself.”

Rob Kardashian Jr. Addressed Why He Avoids Cameras

Photo of Rob Kardashian Jr. addressed why he isn't on TV in a conversation with Khloé Kardashian.
Source: @robertkardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian Jr. addressed why he isn't on TV in a conversation with Khloé Kardashian.

Rob recounted how he hadn’t felt comfortable in his own body in “years” and wasn’t ready to be in a position to be vulnerable.

“I don’t want to be filming and putting myself in a position to not be comfortable. I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable, let people in when that’s not what I want to do,” the Arthur George founder explained. “Filming and doing all that, it’s just not for everybody … And I choose my own happiness and like peace, rather than just filming for somebody who doesn’t do anything for me in my personal life.”

