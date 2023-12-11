Khloé Kardashian's Transformation: See How Her Appearance Has Changed Over the Years in 17 Clicks

In December 2011, Khloé sported a massive pair of earrings as she went casual when she spent time with her then-husband, Lamar Odom, at Kitson Men in Beverly Hills. The pair tied the knot in 2009 but split in 2013.

Following the finalization of their divorce, the reality star told Complex for its September/October 2015 issue how she felt after their breakup.

"I miss what we had — things we got to do together are just memories," she said. "I like looking back and holding on to that stuff. I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so sentimental and so sad, but this had to happen for some reason. I'll figure it out over time. Someone will give me that answer eventually."