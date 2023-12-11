Khloé Kardashian's Transformation: See How Her Appearance Has Changed Over the Years in 17 Clicks
2008
One year after Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its first episode, Khloé Kardashian became known for her long brown locks and legs. She went out with her sister Kim Kardashian to shop at Robertson Boulevard when the snap was taken.
2008
Khloé's transformation over the years has shocked everyone, and she sported her signature full bangs when she bonded with her sisters at Toast in Beverly Hills. She completed her all-black look with her massive sunglasses.
2009
The Good American co-founder flaunted her brown locks when she made a public appearance in her body-hugging dress and leather jacket.
2010
She joined the other Kardashian members when they held a meet and greet appearance at Kitson on Robertson Boulevard. Compared with her sisters, Khloé had a bigger frame and taller appearance, which made fans assume she was the eldest member.
2011
In December 2011, Khloé sported a massive pair of earrings as she went casual when she spent time with her then-husband, Lamar Odom, at Kitson Men in Beverly Hills. The pair tied the knot in 2009 but split in 2013.
Following the finalization of their divorce, the reality star told Complex for its September/October 2015 issue how she felt after their breakup.
"I miss what we had — things we got to do together are just memories," she said. "I like looking back and holding on to that stuff. I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so sentimental and so sad, but this had to happen for some reason. I'll figure it out over time. Someone will give me that answer eventually."
2012
Two years before starting her body transformation, Khloé launched her new fragrance in Las Vegas while also showing off her plumper look.
2013
Khloé opted to wear long sleeves designed with a feathered jacket for an event at KISSFM in London. Her tied-up hair highlighted her nude look as she posed in front of the camera.
2014
Khloé wore a black skater dress when she and Kim attended a beauty event in Belgravia. She colored the ends of her locks to give a more vibrant look.
2015
Khloé showed her love for jumpsuits during a trip with French Montana.
2016
She started debuting her fitter physique during appearances, including at Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Instead of sticking with her brown hair color, she showed off her new blonde look.
2017
The mom-of-two turned people's heads after years of working on herself amid her public splits.
2018
In the year she launched her E! show Revenge Body, Khloé went out in public with her baby bump to celebrate the holiday season with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
2019
A fitter and younger-looking Khloé appeared in public with the athlete to celebrate after winning a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair dined at the Craig's, during which she showed off her fitter figure in a black crop top and leggings.
2020
Khloé started getting more hateful comments as she dedicated herself to a fitter and healthier lifestyle. The public called her out for her changing appearance, and she responded online.
"I don't want anyone to kiss my a--. I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence," she commented after a media outlet uploaded before and after photos.
2021
In one Instagram post, she puckered her lips as she took a selfie. She completed her look with a full face of makeup and slicked-back hair.
2022
The Celebrity Apprentice participant posted a mirror selfie while rocking her dress that hugged her curves.
"I rarely post in real time….. took this months ago," she captioned the post.
2023
Khloé declared she was single when she puckered up for the camera.