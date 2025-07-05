Khloé Kardashian 'Won't Expect' Her Kids to Work — But Wants to 'Set' Them Up 'for Life'
Khloé Kardashian is diving into an exciting array of new ventures, including a reality show and a popcorn brand.
Sources told a news outlet that she feels reinvigorated, embracing the most ambitious phase of her life yet.
"Khloé has always been a hard worker, but she really stepped into new territory this year," the source said. "She has so much more confidence these days and that's given her a big push."
At 40, the mother-of-two shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson. Her children serve as her main motivators as she aims to ensure they are "set up for life."
"Not that she won't expect them to work, but she also wants that security for them. Kris is always reminding them that this window for cashing in could close at any moment," the insider detailed. "People aren't at the top of the fame food chain forever; it's actually a miracle it's lasted this long for them."
The source highlights that the Good American co-founder is keen to "take advantage" of her influence while enjoying the journey of entrepreneurship.
"She's actually having a lot of fun in this new more work-oriented phase. She is only putting out things she loves, like the popcorn is something she eats and loves, and she just saw a way to make it her own," the source explained. "And the same with her jeans line. Partnering with Dolly Parton was her idea, and it has been a smash success. She's very proud and now thinking about what she can do next. She loves that her kids see her working; they go to the office with her — it's fun."
Khloé has channeled her focus on work after enduring struggles in her love life in recent years. Her last public relationship was with Tristan, whom she dated from 2016 to 2021. Their relationship faced numerous challenges, including repeated infidelity by the NBA player.
Tristan's most shocking moment came in 2021 when it was revealed he impregnated Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé.
"Khloé keeps insisting she's happy with the way her life is, that when the time is right, she'll meet someone naturally," a separate source told Life & Style on January 2. "But a lot of people in Khloé's life think she's just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she's shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she'll get hurt again."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is selective about who she considers for the next chapter of her life.
During a March episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed she hasn't been involved with someone sexually in "so many years."
"I just haven't been intimate in quite a long time," Khloé explained in a confessional. "We are going back to square one — born again."