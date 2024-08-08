What To Know About Khloé Kardashian’s Video Podcast in 5 Clicks
When Did Khloé Kardashian Confirm the Gig?
Khloé Kardashian confirmed in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that she has closed a deal with Elon Musk-owned tech company X— formerly known as Twitter.
"I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me," said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
Kardashian also shared the news by reposting the article on her X page alongside the text, "I'm so excited to share that I'm launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I can't wait. We have a lot to talk about 😉 more to come soon! 🤍."
What Is the Video Podcast All About?
The yet-to-be-titled video podcast has yet to reveal the complete details of the project, but X confirmed it would be part of the platform's "Originals on X" initiative.
The project allows creators to maintain ownership of their content, and they can post their episode elsewhere after a 24-hour window.
“When thinking about the bold voices with global reach that X wants to stand behind, Khloé Kardashian is our perfect partner," X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a statement. “This series demonstrates X’s commitment to empower creators to use video content as a means to enterprise every aspect of their business. I can’t wait for the world to tune in to her compelling conversations, and to provide her with a platform that will showcase her vision to a worldwide audience.”
How Many Episodes Will the Video Podcast Have?
Kardashian's video podcast on X will have 26 episodes that will blend her "boundary-pushing sense of humor with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd," according to X.
When Will Khloé Kardashian's Video Podcast Premiere?
The release date of Kardashian's X video podcast is not yet confirmed.
PAVE Studios' OpenMind, on the other hand, joined the team as the producer, with Max Cutler as the executive producer.
"PAVE Studios is all about empowering creators, offering them a suite of top-tier resources, including the highest quality production, so they can unleash their creativity. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Khloé Kardashian on her new series," said Cutler. "Khloé’s natural curiosity and genuine passion for having thought-provoking and meaningful conversations align perfectly with OpenMind’s mission to create a space where people can ignite their minds and broaden their perspectives with curiosity-inspired content."
X Has Other Different Programs
Before Kardashian, X has been securing deals with celebrities and creators. Currently, it offers the weekly WWE program, Speed.
X has also secured the deal for the reality sports docuseries The Offseason.