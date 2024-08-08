What To Know About Khloé Kardashian’s Video Podcast in 5 Clicks

Khloé Kardashian confirmed in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that she has closed a deal with Elon Musk-owned tech company X— formerly known as Twitter.

"I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me," said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Kardashian also shared the news by reposting the article on her X page alongside the text, "I'm so excited to share that I'm launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I can't wait. We have a lot to talk about 😉 more to come soon! 🤍."