Khloé Kardashian's Nipples Poke Out of Curve-Hugging Swimsuit as She Dances With Shirtless Man in Steamy Video: Watch

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Khloé Kardashian is heating up fans' feeds. The reality star and Good American co-founder set Instagram on fire, showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy blue one-piece that left little to the imagination. Joined by a shirtless male companion, the duo sizzled on screen to Beyoncé's iconic hit "Drunk in Love," setting the perfect mood for what turned out to be more than just a thirst trap.

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Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian launched XO Blue, her newest fragrance, as the Good American co-founder continues building her empire.

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Khloé Kardashian's Hottest Launch Yet

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian danced alongside a shirtless mystery man while promoting new perfume.

The steamy clip appears to be a promotion for Khloé's brand-new fragrance, XO BLUE by Khloé Kardashian. The launch marks her third fragrance to date. XO BLUE dropped exclusively on Ulta.com Sunday, June 14, giving shoppers early online access before it hits Ulta Beauty shelves June 21.

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Fans in Full Support

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Source: MEGA Fans did not hold back when leaving comments on her new video.

Fans flooded the comments within minutes, with many losing their minds over Kardashian's look, leaving a trail of fire emojis and thirsty reactions. One commenter wrote, "Jaw on the floor," while another said, "So obsessed with youuuuuuuu."

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Stunning, Single and Unbothered

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian has been very open about taking time to herself.

Despite looking absolutely incredible in the video, Kardashian has been candidly open about her relationship status lately. The 41-year-old has made it clear she is not rushing back into the dating pool anytime soon, openly embracing her single life with humor and confidence. She had fans cracking up when she joked about her celibacy, showing that she can laugh at herself while also making it crystal clear that no one is getting her attention right now. "Right now, [I'm] not worried about if someone’s calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing," she said.

Putting Family First

Source: MEGA After her split with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian spoke on the pressures of being a single parent.