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Khloé Kardashian's Nipples Poke Out of Curve-Hugging Swimsuit as She Dances With Shirtless Man in Steamy Video: Watch

Image of Khloé Kardashian had all eyes on her in recent Instagram video.
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram;MEGA

Khloé Kardashian had all eyes on her in recent Instagram video.

June 15 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian is heating up fans' feeds.

The reality star and Good American co-founder set Instagram on fire, showing off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy blue one-piece that left little to the imagination.

Joined by a shirtless male companion, the duo sizzled on screen to Beyoncé's iconic hit "Drunk in Love," setting the perfect mood for what turned out to be more than just a thirst trap.

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Image of Khloé Kardashian launched XO Blue, her newest fragrance, as the Good American co-founder continues building her empire.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian launched XO Blue, her newest fragrance, as the Good American co-founder continues building her empire.

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Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian made fans drool with her latest Instagram video.

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Khloé Kardashian's Hottest Launch Yet

Image of Khloé Kardashian danced alongside a shirtless mystery man while promoting new perfume.
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian danced alongside a shirtless mystery man while promoting new perfume.

The steamy clip appears to be a promotion for Khloé's brand-new fragrance, XO BLUE by Khloé Kardashian.

The launch marks her third fragrance to date. XO BLUE dropped exclusively on Ulta.com Sunday, June 14, giving shoppers early online access before it hits Ulta Beauty shelves June 21.

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Fans in Full Support

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Image of Fans did not hold back when leaving comments on her new video.
Source: MEGA

Fans did not hold back when leaving comments on her new video.

Fans flooded the comments within minutes, with many losing their minds over Kardashian's look, leaving a trail of fire emojis and thirsty reactions.

One commenter wrote, "Jaw on the floor," while another said, "So obsessed with youuuuuuuu."

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Stunning, Single and Unbothered

Image of Khloe Kardashian has been very open about taking time to herself.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian has been very open about taking time to herself.

Despite looking absolutely incredible in the video, Kardashian has been candidly open about her relationship status lately. The 41-year-old has made it clear she is not rushing back into the dating pool anytime soon, openly embracing her single life with humor and confidence.

She had fans cracking up when she joked about her celibacy, showing that she can laugh at herself while also making it crystal clear that no one is getting her attention right now.

"Right now, [I'm] not worried about if someone’s calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing," she said.

Putting Family First

Image of After her split with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian spoke on the pressures of being a single parent.
Source: MEGA

After her split with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian spoke on the pressures of being a single parent.

After a very public and emotionally turbulent romantic history, it seems Kardashian is firmly focused on healing and her family, noting that the break has given her the chance to heal rather than using other people as a distraction.

The devoted mom has been focused on her personal growth, her businesses and most importantly, raising her two children, True and Tatum.

In recent months, on her podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land", she spoke candidly about pouring everything she has into motherhood.

While she and NBA Star ex Tristan Thomspon, 35, appear to have settled into a healthy co-parenting relationship, Kardashian has been honest about the fact that the day-to-day weight falls on her.

She has admitted to frequently feeling like a single parent, even sometimes having to remind herself that she is not alone in this and that Thompson is still their father and very much present in their lives.

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