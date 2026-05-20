Single Khloé Kardashian Jokes She Takes Birth Control Despite Pill 'Not Really Controlling Anything' as She Lacks Intimacy
May 20 2026, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian gave fans a rundown on the types of pills and vitamins she takes daily during an Instagram video she shared on Tuesday, May 19.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 41, revealed one of her many pills is birth control despite revealing in 2025 that she's been celibate for years.
In the clip, she held up a little baggie full of white and yellow capsules while rocking a face mask, large black sunglasses and a cream sweatsuit.
"I take my vitamins on an empty stomach. Everyone thought it was insane that I don't eat [before taking them]. My body is just trained. I take five pills — such as protein and amino acids," she said, adding her other tablets included saffron and a "Q10 pill for my brain."
Khloé Kardashian Shares 2 Kids With Ex Tristan Thompson
"I have a custom [pill] from my doctor, vitamin D and I take hair vitamins," Kardashian noted. "I take a little birth control but I'm not really controlling the birth of anything. It's just to regulate."
She then downed a handful of tablets and drank from her bedazzled pink tumbler.
The reality TV star shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson — True, 8, and Tatum, 3.
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While True was born naturally in 2018, Tatum was birthed via surrogacy in 2022. Kardashian and the Canadian basketball player, 35, dated on and off from 2017 until 2021.
On a 2025 episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two candidly divulged she was "four years" celibate.
The Reality Star Joked She Has 'Cobwebs' in Her Private Area
She joked during her confessional she has "cobwebs" in her nether region due to abstaining.
"I’ve never had anything down there in so many years..." Kardashian quipped. "I don’t think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don’t want it to."
"Right now, [I'm] not worried about if someone’s calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing," she stated before telling her potential admirers: "Stay the f--- away from me.”
The Good American founder further discussed her nonexistent dating life, explaining she's not looking for a boyfriend at the moment.
"When I’m thinking about love and I’m like, 'Aw, I miss the butterflies' — then I’m like, no I don’t, cause then I’m gonna be like, 'He didn’t text me back! He didn’t call!'" Kardashian said.
"Like, no. You’re all f------ nuts and all you guys do is add problems and drama and stress and tears," she went on. "Boys. Like ugh — too much. Nope.”