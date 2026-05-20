Single Khloé Kardashian Jokes She Takes Birth Control Despite Pill 'Not Really Controlling Anything' as She Lacks Intimacy

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Khloé Kardashian gave fans a rundown on the types of pills and vitamins she takes daily during an Instagram video she shared on Tuesday, May 19. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 41, revealed one of her many pills is birth control despite revealing in 2025 that she's been celibate for years.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian revealed what supplements and vitamins she takes.

In the clip, she held up a little baggie full of white and yellow capsules while rocking a face mask, large black sunglasses and a cream sweatsuit. "I take my vitamins on an empty stomach. Everyone thought it was insane that I don't eat [before taking them]. My body is just trained. I take five pills — such as protein and amino acids," she said, adding her other tablets included saffron and a "Q10 pill for my brain."

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Khloé Kardashian Shares 2 Kids With Ex Tristan Thompson

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The Good American founder took a swift gulp of her pills on camera.

"I have a custom [pill] from my doctor, vitamin D and I take hair vitamins," Kardashian noted. "I take a little birth control but I'm not really controlling the birth of anything. It's just to regulate." She then downed a handful of tablets and drank from her bedazzled pink tumbler. The reality TV star shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson — True, 8, and Tatum, 3.

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Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram 'The Kardashians' star shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson.

While True was born naturally in 2018, Tatum was birthed via surrogacy in 2022. Kardashian and the Canadian basketball player, 35, dated on and off from 2017 until 2021. On a 2025 episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two candidly divulged she was "four years" celibate.

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The Reality Star Joked She Has 'Cobwebs' in Her Private Area

Source: MEGA The reality star opened up last year about being celibate.

She joked during her confessional she has "cobwebs" in her nether region due to abstaining. "I’ve never had anything down there in so many years..." Kardashian quipped. "I don’t think a man or a date or anything is gonna happen anytime soon. And I don’t want it to." "Right now, [I'm] not worried about if someone’s calling me, texting me. Let me do my thing," she stated before telling her potential admirers: "Stay the f--- away from me.”

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Source: MEGA In 20245, Khloé Kardashian dished she's been celibate for the past four years.