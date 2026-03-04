Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Often Feels Like a Single Parent After Tristan Thompson Breakup: The Kids Are 'Mine'

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian may have a healthy co-parenting relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, but sometimes, she feels like she’s in it alone. During the Wednesday, March 4, episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, revealed she sometimes has to force herself to remember she’s not a single parent.

Article continues below advertisement

Am I saying too much? 🤭🤭https://t.co/xx5KmH90z1 pic.twitter.com/YCenafifpD — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 4, 2026 Source: @khloekardashian/X Khloé Kardashian is the host of the 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

“The hardest part of co-parenting is…I’m sure this is going to sound nuts, but I just think [my children are] mine. I’m like, ‘I have to run this by someone else and get permission?’” she expressed. “Obviously, that’s the right thing to do, and of course, the kids [True, 7, and Tatum, 3] have a dad, but in my head, I’m the mom. I wouldn’t do anything to hurt my kids or put them in harm’s way. That’s how I think.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian previously dated Tristan Thompson.

Khloé said the NBA star, 34, is aware she does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to parenting and doesn’t try to fight it. “Tristan knows that, and Tristan is great with trusting me. He knows who I am as a parent,” she explained. “But it’s still a struggle for me sometimes that I have to remind myself, ‘Oh yeah, I have to ask for permission. Oh, okay, I have to get this letter signed because he’s the dad.’ If I have to take them out of the country, he has to sign a waiver. That’s just how I feel in my head, so for me, that’s the hardest part.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with Tristan Thompson.

Earlier in the episode, Khloé confirmed she’s amicable with all her exes, Tristan included. “I’m actually cool with any of my exes if I saw them. I don’t communicate with any of them besides Tristan. I don’t talk with any of them on the regular, but if I saw any of them, I would say ‘hi’ and give them a hug. I don’t have beef with any of them,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder discovered the basketball player was cheating on her days before giving birth to her daughter in 2018. When the exes’ surrogate was pregnant with Tatum in 2022, Tristan divulged that he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. Despite her traumatic history, Khloé is “contemplating” having a third child and has “a few more embryos in the freezer.” “I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters. It’s how I was raised,” she explained on “Khloé in Wonder Land.” “Tatum is going to be fine, but a girl needs her sister. Maybe because that was my experience.” The Kardashians star considered, “I don’t know if I emotionally can handle this. It’s just been a thought. I’ve just been thinking about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian is open to having more kids.