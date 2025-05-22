Kid Cudi Claims 'Supervillain' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Blew Up His Porsche in 2012
Rapper Kid Cudi testified about his car being bombed, insisting Sean “Diddy” Combs had something to do with it.
Kid Cudi's Porsche Was Bombed
On May 22, Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, discussed the event during Combs’ criminal trial, telling the jury his Porsche went up in smoke in January 2012 right outside his house, shortly after he ended his relationship with Cassie Ventura.
During the testimony, the rapper showed photos depicting where the roof of his car was cut open, allowing for a Molotov cocktail to be inserted there. He said he called the police to report the incident and also reached out to Combs a few days after it occurred as he “knew he had something to do with it.”
The Meet Up
Cudi shared he told Combs they needed to meet up and talk. He ended up going to see the music mogul at SoHo House in West Hollywood, where he said Combs’ security guard D-Roc took him into a room where Combs stood like a “Marvel supervillain.”
The “Day ’n’ Nite” crooner recalled their conversation about Ventura, with Combs saying he thought Cudi and him were friends and Ventura was his woman. Cudi insisted he thought Ventura and Combs had split.
Cudi described the meeting as “weird,” noting Combs was eerily calm the entire time. Ventura later ended up entering the room to tell Combs she and Cudi had fallen in love.
In regards to the car bombing, Cudi said he asked Combs directly, “What about my car?” “I don't know what you're talking about,” Cudi claimed Combs replied. After their meeting, he shared he ran into Combs a few years later at SoHo House, where he allegedly told Cudi he was sorry for “all that b-------”
Diddy 'Went Crazy' Regearding Kid Cudi and Cassie's Relationship
As OK! previously reported, Ventura testified Combs “went crazy” when he found out about her relationship with Cudi. "I thought it would be way too dangerous if he found out," she said, noting she had to use a burner phone to keep her relationship private.
During one of the “freak offs,” Combs reportedly went through her phone and found out about her relationship, leading him to attack her.
Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial remains ongoing.