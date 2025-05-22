Kid Cudi Claims 'Supervillain' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Blew Up His Porsche in 2012

On May 22, Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, discussed the event during Combs’ criminal trial, telling the jury his Porsche went up in smoke in January 2012 right outside his house, shortly after he ended his relationship with Cassie Ventura.

During the testimony, the rapper showed photos depicting where the roof of his car was cut open, allowing for a Molotov cocktail to be inserted there. He said he called the police to report the incident and also reached out to Combs a few days after it occurred as he “knew he had something to do with it.”