Sean 'Diddy' Combs Courtroom Drama: Cassie Ventura Admits Rapper Went 'Crazy' When He Found Out She Cheated on Him With Kid Cudi
During Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s-- trafficking and racketeering trial, Cassie Ventura admitted to cheating on the controversial music mogul with another rapper: Kid Cudi.
On Thursday, May 15, Ventura testified that when Diddy found out about the affair, he physically grabbed and attacked her.
The "Me & U" singer revealed she had to use a burner phone while she was with Cudi to keep the relationship private and away from Combs.
"I thought it would be way too dangerous if he found out," she said.
As she was dating the "Stars in the Sky" singer, Ventura said she continued to have "freak offs" with Combs, because to her, it “was a job."
According to her testimony, while going through her phone during one of the s-- sessions, Combs found out about Cudi and Ventura, leading him to attack her.
The defense showed emails and text messages from early on in Combs and Ventura's relationship, where they professed love for each other and she sought more attention from the father-of-seven.
"I wanted to spend so much time with him, at this point in 2010, because I'd fallen in love with him and I cared about him very much," Ventura told jurors.
Jurors also saw a series of texts from Ventura from 2013 in which she said she was concerned she was looking like a "side piece" and not Combs' partner.
Ventura was upset in the messages around the holidays — spurred by seeing Kim Porter, Combs' on-and-off partner from the 1990s into the 2000s — and the rapper with their children and not being invited to family vacations and get-togethers.
During her first day of testimony, Ventura answered questions revolving around the security footage showing Combs kicking and beating her in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
“I just remember it coming towards me. I remember it hitting a wall,” Ventura said of the vase as she testified in court.
The prosecution displayed several photos in court, showing the remains of a vase that broke after Combs threw it at Ventura in their room the same night the video was recorded.
Selfies the singer took with a swollen lip as she was shuttled away from the hotel in an Uber were also shown in court.
Ventura said Combs repeatedly threatened to release videos of her participating in his alleged drug-fueled "freak offs."
Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.