Sean 'Diddy' Combs Courtroom Drama: Cassie Ventura Admits Rapper Went 'Crazy' When He Found Out She Cheated on Him With Kid Cudi

On Thursday, May 15, Ventura testified that when Diddy found out about the affair, he physically grabbed and attacked her.

The "Me & U" singer revealed she had to use a burner phone while she was with Cudi to keep the relationship private and away from Combs.

"I thought it would be way too dangerous if he found out," she said.

As she was dating the "Stars in the Sky" singer, Ventura said she continued to have "freak offs" with Combs, because to her, it “was a job."

According to her testimony, while going through her phone during one of the s-- sessions, Combs found out about Cudi and Ventura, leading him to attack her.