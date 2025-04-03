Kid Rock Says Bill Maher and Donald Trump Discussed Third Term During White House Dinner: 'It Really Freaks Bill Out'
Kid Rock’s support for President Donald Trump has gained him access to the current president on several occasions. Most recently, the musician joined Trump, Bill Maher and Dana White for a meeting at the White House on Monday, March 31.
While there, Maher — who is known to have his doubts about Trump as a leader — broached the topic of the president running for a third term.
After their dinner, Kid Rock revealed to Sean Hannity that Maher is “freaked out” by Trump potentially securing a third term in the Oval Office.
“I believe he [Maher] is going to go on his show and say nice things. I think he’s going to say that we still don’t agree politically,” the musician stated. “You know, it really freaks out Bill when the president, when people are talking about a third term, this, that, and the other.”
“He brought that up and the president, you know, they talked about it a little bit. That was something that I would consider private. I feel uncomfortable sharing that. If the president wanted to, he could,” Kid Rock added. “But, you know, we basically stuck to things that we agreed on. And they both have an extremely deep knowledge of American history, both very smart guys and, you know, very reasonable people, even though they’ve had this, you know, pretty harsh relationship.”
The singer went on to say how “cool” the meeting was. He also suggested that it could be influential for those who disagree on politics, as they too can come together and discuss what they have in common.
Trump previously told NBC News on Sunday, March 30, that there are “methods” where he could successfully run and win a third term.
“A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told the outlet. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”
As the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment currently states, no president can legally run for more than two terms in office. The amendment was ratified in 1951 after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president for four terms.
Though Trump is “focused on the current term,” his future plans could involve Vice President J.D. Vance running as president, winning and passing the title to Trump.