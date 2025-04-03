Kid Rock Says Bill Maher and Donald Trump Discussed Third Term During White House Dinner: 'It Really Freaks Bill Out'

While there, Maher — who is known to have his doubts about Trump as a leader — broached the topic of the president running for a third term.

“I believe he [Maher] is going to go on his show and say nice things. I think he’s going to say that we still don’t agree politically,” the musician stated. “You know, it really freaks out Bill when the president, when people are talking about a third term, this, that, and the other.”

“He brought that up and the president, you know, they talked about it a little bit. That was something that I would consider private. I feel uncomfortable sharing that. If the president wanted to, he could,” Kid Rock added. “But, you know, we basically stuck to things that we agreed on. And they both have an extremely deep knowledge of American history, both very smart guys and, you know, very reasonable people, even though they’ve had this, you know, pretty harsh relationship.”

The singer went on to say how “cool” the meeting was. He also suggested that it could be influential for those who disagree on politics, as they too can come together and discuss what they have in common.