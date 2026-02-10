'Not My Cup of Tea': Kid Rock Blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock isn’t holding back when it comes to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. In an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the rocker recently shared his thoughts on Bad Bunny’s performance, admitting it didn’t land with him. According to Kid Rock, the music — which was performed entirely in Spanish — left him confused more than impressed.

Source: Fox News Kid Rock criticized Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“Like most people, I didn’t understand any of it,” Kid Rock said of Bad Bunny’s songs, which are in Spanish. “I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one.” While the performance wasn’t his style, Kid Rock said he doesn’t blame Bad Bunny for taking the massive opportunity. He continued, “Not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it’s just — poor kid.”

As OK! previously reported, Kid Rock has been facing backlash of his own after performing at Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show. The event was promoted as an alternative to the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show and positioned as a conservative counter to Bad Bunny’s appearance. The 55-year-old musician took the stage wearing a fur vest and his signature black hat, performing his 1999 hit “Bawitdaba.” However, instead of praise, the performance quickly drew criticism online.

Source: NFL Kid Rock said he didn’t understand the performance.

Fans who watched clips from the show accused Kid Rock of lip-synching throughout the set, sparking a wave of harsh reactions on social media. “Why does the venue look so small 🤣🤣,” one viewer commented, while another wrote, “This is so f------ sad.” Another user added bluntly, “Worst lip syncing ever.” “Embarrassing. How pathetic to lip sync a rap and then not even be able to keep up to mouth the words,” a third person blasted. A fourth joked, “Bros gonna dislocate a knee.” “Yet he sings about raping children lol,” a fifth commenter added.

Turning Point USA — the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk — announced back in October 2025 that it planned to host an alternative halftime show on February 8, the same night as the NFL’s Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Donald Trump also made his feelings about Bad Bunny’s halftime performance clear.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also slammed the NFL and Bad Bunny online.

Following the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the president took to Truth Social to criticize the Latin music star after his headline performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump wrote.

Source: NFL Turning Point USA hosted an alternative halftime event.