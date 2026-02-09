or
Article continues below advertisement
'So Sad': Kid Rock Mocked for Lip Synching During MAGA Super Bowl Stunt

kid rock mocked for lip synching at super bowl
Kid Rock was mocked after fans accused him of lip synching during a MAGA-backed Super Bowl show.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

Kid Rock is taking heat online after his appearance at Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show sparked widespread claims that he wasn’t actually singing live.

The 55-year-old rocker hit the stage in a fur vest and his signature black hat to perform his 1999 hit “Bawitdaba” during the conservative-leaning event. The TPUSA showcase was billed as an alternative to the Super Bowl LX halftime show, serving as a counterpoint to Bad Bunny’s official performance.

image of Kid Rock performed at an alternative Super Bowl event.
Kid Rock performed at an alternative Super Bowl event.

However, instead of earning applause, the set quickly gained traction for all the wrong reasons.

Fans watching clips from the event flooded social media with accusations that Kid Rock appeared to be lip-synching throughout the performance.

“Why does the venue look so small 🤣🤣,” one viewer commented, while a separate user added, “This is so f------ sad.”

Another wrote bluntly, “Worst lip syncing ever.”

“Embarrassing. How pathetic to lip sync a rap and then not even be able to keep up to mouth the words,” a third person blasted.

A fourth joked, “Bros gonna dislocate a knee.”

“Yet he sings about raping children lol,” a fifth commenter added.

Turning Point USA — the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk — revealed back in October 2025 that it planned to host an alternative halftime show on February 8, the same night as the NFL’s Super Bowl.

image of Fans accused the singer of lip synching.
Fans accused the singer of lip synching.

As Kid Rock’s performance drew mockery online, Donald Trump continued to voice his frustration over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime appearance.

After the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the president took to social media to blast the Latin music star following his headlining Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

image of Turning Point USA hosted the show on Super Bowl night.
Turning Point USA hosted the show on Super Bowl night.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

image of Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.
Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

He went on to double down on his criticism while also taking aim at the NFL itself.

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

