'So Sad': Kid Rock Mocked for Lip Synching During MAGA Super Bowl Stunt

Source: Turning Point USA Kid Rock performed at an alternative Super Bowl event.

Source: Turning Point USA/Youtube

However, instead of earning applause, the set quickly gained traction for all the wrong reasons. Fans watching clips from the event flooded social media with accusations that Kid Rock appeared to be lip-synching throughout the performance.

“Why does the venue look so small 🤣🤣,” one viewer commented, while a separate user added, “This is so f------ sad.” Another wrote bluntly, “Worst lip syncing ever.” “Embarrassing. How pathetic to lip sync a rap and then not even be able to keep up to mouth the words,” a third person blasted. A fourth joked, “Bros gonna dislocate a knee.” “Yet he sings about raping children lol,” a fifth commenter added.

This is so fucking sad https://t.co/h4x4yGor6K pic.twitter.com/TBXBB4ufDP — kate bush’s husband 2 (@iloveairbagged) February 9, 2026 Source: @iloveairbagged/X

Turning Point USA — the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk — revealed back in October 2025 that it planned to host an alternative halftime show on February 8, the same night as the NFL’s Super Bowl.

Source: Turning Point USA Fans accused the singer of lip synching.

As Kid Rock’s performance drew mockery online, Donald Trump continued to voice his frustration over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime appearance. After the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the president took to social media to blast the Latin music star following his headlining Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Source: Turning Point USA Turning Point USA hosted the show on Super Bowl night.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.