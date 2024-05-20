Kid Rock Supports Donald Trump Because Ex-Prez 'Cheats at His Golf Game' and 'Likes to Win'

Peisner claimed Kid Rock even got "chest to chest" with him and "up in his face" during the verbal altercation, but implied the musician may have been doing it all for show, as he wrote he could "detect a sly smile creeping from the corner of his mouth."

Before he left, he said Kid Rock advised him, "Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me."

