Kid Rock Supports Donald Trump Because Ex-Prez 'Cheats at His Golf Game' and 'Likes to Win'
Kid Rock confessed his true feelings about some of Donald Trump's darker traits in a bizarre interview published on Monday, May 20.
"You think I like Trump because he’s a nice guy?" the MAGA enthusiast, who has repeatedly voiced support for the embattled ex-prez, told journalist David Peisner. "I’m not electing the deacon of a church."
"That motherf----- likes to win," the rocker — who was born Bob Ritchie — continued. "He likes to cheat in his f------ golf game. I want that guy on my team. I want the guy who goes, 'I'm going to fight with you.'"
Throughout the interview, Kid Rock was reportedly consuming a large amount of alcohol to the point of becoming "belligerently" drunk. At one point, the writer said he ranted about immigration and shouted "9/11" at him. Another portion of the article detailed the "Picture" singer pulling a gun on him.
"He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point," Peisner revealed, adding that the musician informed him, "I got a f------ god---- gun right here if I need it! I got them everywhere!"
As OK! previously reported, the strange sit-down took place at Kid Rock's "extravagant, airy mansion" which was scattered with "taxidermied hunting trophies and neon beer signs."
"The bathroom hand towels are monogrammed with an ‘R,’ and a mirror near the sink has a naked woman in a ‘Liberty’ headband painted on it in pink," Peisner described the lavish estate. "Images of Kid Rock’s platinum records adorn the garage doors."
However, when it was time for him to leave, the 53-year-old attempted to stop him, telling him he wouldn't "make it" back to his car on his own "up a steep hill, through unfamiliar woods."
Peisner claimed Kid Rock even got "chest to chest" with him and "up in his face" during the verbal altercation, but implied the musician may have been doing it all for show, as he wrote he could "detect a sly smile creeping from the corner of his mouth."
Before he left, he said Kid Rock advised him, "Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me."
Rolling Stone interviewed Kid Rock.