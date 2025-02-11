Kid Rock Storms Off Stage After Nashville Audience Fails to Meet His Clapping Expectations: 'F--- Y'all'
Kid Rock needs audience members to learn how to clap.
The 54-year-old had an onstage meltdown while making a surprise appearance at JBJ's Nashville to celebrate Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan's birthday on Saturday, February 8.
Bryan was on stage at Jon Bon Jovi's bar and music venue when Kid Rock joined him — prompting a round of applause from guests, per a video taken by an audience member shared to social media.
Rock and Bryan proceeded to play a rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1969 song "Proud Mary" with the help of a female vocalist.
Feeling the music, Rock started to clap his hands together to the beat of the music while encouraging the crowd to follow along.
After only a few spectators participated, the "Picture" singer yelled into the microphone, "No, f--- them! F--- them!"
"Hey, hey, stop, stop!" he demanded to those on stage with him. "If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing! That’s how it’s gonna work!"
Seeming to obey, the audience started cheering as Rock returned to the microphone and resumed clapping his hands together in the air.
"Don’t get too fast," he scolded fans, though it wasn't long before the clapping again died down.
Angered by the crowd's apparent inability to keep up with Rocks' demands, he declared, "You know what? F--- y’all. You ain’t gonna clap? I’m gone!" before ditching the performance and making his way off stage.
While Rock's surprise appearance didn't go as planned, Bryan's birthday celebration seemed to still be a success, as he took to Instagram after the fun evening to express: "THANK YOU FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES! Rocking at @jbjsnash last night with @bigkennytv!"
The "All Summer Long" hitmaker's onstage meltdown comes less than one month after he made headlines following his attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20.
Rock was out late that night, as a source recently spilled to a news publication that he and Rep. Lauren Boebert left a party — held in celebration of the start of Trump's second term as president — in a cab together in Washington, D.C., at around 2:30 a.m.
It's unclear whether the unexpected duo went home together, continued their partying or went to their own respective locations via the same vehicle, however, the insider noted the pair was getting flirty at the initial gathering.
According to a second news publication, "Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed."
Page Six reported Rock and Boebert leaving a Trump inauguration party at 2:30 a.m., while TMZ revealed details of their time inside of the actual bash.