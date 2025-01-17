Kid Rock Disses Michelle Obama for Her Decision to Skip Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'She Seems a Little Angry'
Michelle Obama's decision to skip Donald Trump's inauguration isn't sitting well with Kid Rock, who is set to perform at the Monday, January 20, ceremony.
The musician called out the former first lady for her snub while appearing on the Thursday, January 16, episode of Jesse Watters Primetime.
"I would kindly remind her that years back, when Barack [Obama] was first selected — I did not vote for him — but they asked me to play the inauguration and I played it," he noted. "I went and had a good time. I went out of respect for the presidency."
"Why isn't Michelle attending?" Watters asked. "All the other first ladies are."
"I don't know," the musician replied. "She seems a little angry. I don't know. If you can't say something nice..."
Meanwhile, Donald and wife Melania Trump skipped Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration.
As OK! reported, Barack is still set to be present at the ceremony, and he also attended Jimmy Carter's funeral solo on January 9, as a rep said a scheduling conflict prevented Michelle from attending.
One insider admitted the Becoming author is skipping the inauguration because she "fundamentally believes [Trump] is a threat to American democracy."
"She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony," the source noted to a news outlet. "She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."
"There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake," a separate source spilled. "Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition."
"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]," they added of the mom-of-two being by Barack's side then. "She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes. She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration."
Michelle hasn't hid her disdain for the controversial Republican, calling out his "gross incompetence," "erratic behavior" and "obvious mental decline" while campaigning for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
However, Barack and Michelle put on a united front and urged Americans to accept the election results.
"This is obviously not the outcome we had hopes for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues," their statement read after Trump won. "But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."