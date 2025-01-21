Watch: Billy Ray Cyrus Has Onstage Meltdown While Performing at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball — 'Is Anyone Awake?'
Billy Ray Cyrus might have to heal his "Achy Breaky Heart" after fans ripped apart his "disaster" of a performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball.
On Monday, January 20, the famed country singer took the stage as part of the president's Inauguration Day festivities in Washington, D.C., where Cyrus suffered a musical malfunction that resulted in a public hissy fit.
While singing his hit collaboration with Lil Nas X, "Old Town Road," without the rapper physically present, the 63-year-old attempted to engage with the crowd, as he said: "If you encourage me, I’ll keep going. They told me to kill as much time as possible."
Suddenly, however, the audio from Cyrus' guitar appeared to cut out, prompting him to panic.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," he declared before throwing shade at stage crew members. "Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."
"Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---," Cyrus continued, appearing frustrated.
The Hannah Montana actor proceeded to recall how Carrie Underwood's performance also had a slight glitch earlier in the day, when she had to sing "America the Beautiful" a capella style due to a similar stop in background sounds.
"Wasn’t Carrie Underwood fabulous?" Cyrus asked those in the audience. "They had technical difficulties too. And in life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight!'"
The "She's Not Crying Anymore" singer then began singing his own a capella rendition of his famed hit "Achy Breaky Heart."
After Cyrus' performance went viral on social media, internet users went crazy criticizing the dad-of-six's efforts.
"Billy Ray Cyrus is giving a train-wreck performance at Donald Trump's Inaugural Liberty Ball. WTF is going on?" one person wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another individual snubbed: "This is just plain embarrassing."
A third hater called the country crooner's performance "possibly the cringiest few minutes in entertainment history," while a fourth troll joked, "Trump needs to pardon Billy Ray Cyrus for that performance because it was a crime."
After his time on stage on Monday night, Cyrus took to Instagram to thank Trump for having him — though the comments section had been disabled on the post.
"Honored to kick off the Liberty Ball at the request of our 47th President and Commander-in-Chief @realdonaldtrump. When you get knocked down, you get back up. You fight and persevere. 🇺🇸," his caption read.