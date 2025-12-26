Kid Rock Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Charlie Kirk With New Verse at Arizona Concert

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock honored the late Charlie Kirk during an emotional performance at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Arizona on November 8. The musician, 54, paid tribute to the right-wing activist, who died tragically at age 31, while stepping in for country singer Cody Johnson during his recovery from a ruptured eardrum.

Source: MEGA Kid Rock honored Charlie Kirk with a tribute during his concert.

At the concert, which took place around 9 p.m., the singer paused after singing the first verse of Johnson’s acoustic song, “Til You Can’t.” He shared with the audience, “Now, a few weeks ago, I woke up alone early on a Sunday morning and had this song stuck in my head.” He continued, “And in that moment, someone or something spoke to me and told me there was still a verse missing from this song, and to get up and write it down. So I did. And now, I know exactly who was speaking to me that morning.”

Source: MEGA Kid Rock dedicated a new song verse to Charlie Kirk.

As he spoke, an image of Kirk appeared on screens behind him, creating an emotional atmosphere for the audience. In the new verse, Kid Rock sings, “There’s a book that is sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man that died for all our sins / Hanging from the cross / You can give your life to Jesus / And he’ll give you a second chance / ’Til you can’t, ’til you can’t.”

Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The co-founder of Turning Point USA died after being transported to a local hospital, leaving behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children. Tyler Robinson, the accused gunman, surrendered to police two days after the shooting. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson is the accused gunman in the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Kid Rock spoke about Kirk's death during an October 10 appearance on Fox News, expressing his view on the tragedy's impact. “It’s terrible that something like this had to happen to really bring everyone back to their faith — and even someone like myself who’s always been very spiritual, but even more so in the last several weeks,” he said. He also mentioned working on a Gospel album, emphasizing his faith and hope for the younger generation.

The “Cowboy” singer has always been vocal about his conservative views, performing alongside fellow country artists at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Known for his unfiltered persona and rough-around-the-edges style, Kid Rock has made headlines for his controversial behavior and remarks over the years.

Source: MEGA Kid Rock is known for his bold and unfiltered personality.