NEWS 'It Was Me': Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson Allegedly Confessed to Killing Right-Wing Political Activist in Online Chat Chain Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was arrested on Thursday night, September 11. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 15 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's suspected killer — 22-year-old Tyler Robinson — allegedly confessed he was the man behind the shocking assassination while chatting with people online just one day after the right-wing political activist's murder. Just hours before he was arrested and taken into police custody on Thursday night, September 11, Robinson reportedly informed his internet pals he fired the singular shot that hit Kirk in the neck and killed him at age 31. Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University as part of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour when he was struck with a bullet and lost his life.

Source: FACEBOOK Tyler Robinson came from a conservative family and grew up around guns.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im [sic] sorry for all of this," Robinson allegedly admitted, according to The Washington Post. Robinson was put in handcuffs roughly two hours after the alleged message was sent. Discord reportedly shared a copy of Robinson's message sent to a "small private group of online friends" with law enforcement officials, though it's unclear if this was before or after the suspect was already in police custody.

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Charlie Kirk on the online platform Discord.

Robinson appeared to frequent the online chatting platform, as The New York Times previously revealed that the suspected murderer was allegedly sending messages back and forth with a group of 20 people after the FBI released photos of the "person of interest" connected to the assassination of Kirk. Despite being identified through the FBI’s facial recognition database as a possible suspect, Robinson is said to have told fellow Discord members his "doppelgänger" was the shooter and was trying to "get me in trouble."

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot dead from more than a football field away while speaking at Utah Valley University.

When a chatter threatened to turn Robinson in for the $100,000 reward, he allegedly joked: "Only if I get a cut." "Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonald’s anytime soon," another Discord member quipped, referencing how Luigi Mangione was caught inside of a McDonald's in Pennsylvania after allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. In response, Robinson supposedly said he "better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around" before insisting whoever assassinated Kirk was "clearly" from California.

Source: FACEBOOK Tyler Robinson reportedly hated Charlie Kirk's views.