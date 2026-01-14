How Many Times Has Kiefer Sutherland Been Arrested? A Complete Timeline of His Legal Troubles

Kiefer Sutherland has had more than five arrests prior to the 2026 incident.

Before his recent arrest, the 24 actor had accumulated five DUI arrests, in addition to two separate jail stints stemming from assault-related incidents. These bring his total number of arrests to at least seven based on publicly available records and media reports.

Sutherland's first known DUI arrest was in Hollywood in 1989. According to People, he was cuffed for DUI and carrying a concealed and loaded weapon. He pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving, though the other charges were later dropped.

In 1993, he entered the same plea when he was arrested for DUI and chose to complete 211 hours of community service instead of serving 12 days in jail.

Then, in 2004, the Stand by Me actor was arrested again for drunk driving, which resulted in a five-year probation term.

Sutherland was arrested for the fourth time in 2007 on suspicion of DUI after attending the FIX Fall Eco-Casino party at Area nightclub. At the time, he was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn and booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge after the breathalyzer test showed he was at more than twice the legal limit of .08.

He spent more than 40 days behind bars as a result and was ordered to enroll in an alcohol treatment program. He was also fined following the incident.

His fifth and latest DUI-related arrest happened 13 years later when he made an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. He failed a sobriety test and was booked into jail, though he was later released on $25,000 bail.