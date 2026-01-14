How Many Times Has Kiefer Sutherland Been Arrested? A Complete Timeline of His Legal Troubles
Jan. 14 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Kiefer Sutherland has a long rap sheet that has marred his career.
Before his recent arrest, the 24 actor had accumulated five DUI arrests, in addition to two separate jail stints stemming from assault-related incidents. These bring his total number of arrests to at least seven based on publicly available records and media reports.
Kiefer Sutherland's DUI Arrests
Sutherland's first known DUI arrest was in Hollywood in 1989. According to People, he was cuffed for DUI and carrying a concealed and loaded weapon. He pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving, though the other charges were later dropped.
In 1993, he entered the same plea when he was arrested for DUI and chose to complete 211 hours of community service instead of serving 12 days in jail.
Then, in 2004, the Stand by Me actor was arrested again for drunk driving, which resulted in a five-year probation term.
Sutherland was arrested for the fourth time in 2007 on suspicion of DUI after attending the FIX Fall Eco-Casino party at Area nightclub. At the time, he was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn and booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge after the breathalyzer test showed he was at more than twice the legal limit of .08.
He spent more than 40 days behind bars as a result and was ordered to enroll in an alcohol treatment program. He was also fined following the incident.
His fifth and latest DUI-related arrest happened 13 years later when he made an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. He failed a sobriety test and was booked into jail, though he was later released on $25,000 bail.
Kiefer Sutherland's Altercations and Alleged Assaults
Apart from DUI-related arrests, Sutherland has had trips to jail due to alleged assaults.
The A Few Good Men actor turned himself in to the New York Police Department after he allegedly head-butted costume designer Jack McCollough in 2009 at a Met Costume Institute Gala after-party. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor and was issued an appearance citation.
"We are troubled by the untruthful and self-serving information circulating regarding Kiefer Sutherland and events of last Monday evening," Sutherland's representative Michael C. Miller said in a statement obtained by OK!." We are confident, however, that the investigation being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD will confirm that Kiefer Sutherland was neither the instigator nor a wrongdoer in this incident. Out of respect for this law enforcement process, Kiefer Sutherland will not be making any comment."
McCollough later dropped the charges against Sutherland.
On January 12, he was arrested after an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver in Los Angeles.
"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," said LAPD officials after authorities responded to a call about an assault near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats."
The driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene."
Meanwhile, Sutherland was released on $50,000 bond but was ordered to make an appearance at the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 2.
What Kiefer Sutherland Has Said About His Arrests and Jail Time
Following his 2007 arrest, the Young Guns star issued a statement expressing his disappointment in himself "for the poor judgment [he] exhibited."
"I'm deeply sorry for the disappointment and distress this has caused my family, friends and co-workers," said Sutherland.
He also spoke about his alcohol use in a 2016 interview.
"I have, at times, for stretches of time. But at some point, I've made a decision, right or wrong, for myself that I would rather work really hard so I could still have some of those times than to just simply stop," he said. "That's a choice I've made and I live with that choice."