Radio Andy Host Kiki Monique Denies Using 'RHOC' Star Katie Ginella for Clout: 'I Have Screenshots and I'll Pull Them Out!'

Radio Andy host Kiki Monique has been dragged into the Real Housewives of Orange County drama with Katie Ginella — but she’s not backing down without a fight. On a recent episode of RHOC, Ginella sat down with Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow. There was a rumor Ginella met up with Monique to try to get her to release negative stories about her castmates. While there was a photo of Ginella with Monique, the former denied she did anything wrong. She also questioned Dubrow over who she heard the information from, insisting it was Tamra Judge who told her.

What Did Katie Ginella Say About Kiki Monique?

Source: Page Six/YouTube Katie Ginella took a jab at Kiki Monique on a recent podcast appearance.

When appearing on a recent episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Ginella took a jab at Monique. “I’ll just say that I, looking back, shouldn’t have trusted so many people and I made a lot of rookie mistakes… with trusting a lot of people, but I was trying to let them get to know me, because I felt like last season you didn’t get to know me,” Ginella shared. “You got to see snippets of my life, but not really know who I was, and then at the reunion you got to see a lot of who I was in a very negative way,” she added. “So I thought if you are doing social media content, if you are writing something, if you have a podcast, if you know who I am, then you’ll get it. So I was overly kind to people that I shouldn’t have been.” She also said she assumed Monique and Judge had a conversation.

Kiki Monique Responds to Katie Ginella's Claims About Her

#KikiMonique responds to #KatieGinella & says she has screenshots to back up what she’s saying. 🍊 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/VVeBusJvYV — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 12, 2025 Source: @jaysrealityblog/X Kiki Monique claimed she never heard of Katie Ginella before she was cast on 'RHOC.'

Monique responded to what Ginella said on her “Reality Checked” radio show on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, which she co-hosts with Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley. “I want to let you know… I have screenshots and I’ll pull them out later,” Monique shared. “When anyone is announced as a new Housewife, I go and follow the new Housewife because I’m like, ‘Oh, who are they following?’” Monique insisted she had never heard of Ginella prior to her being announced as a Housewife and that when she went to follow Ginella, she realized she was already following her.

Kiki Monique Said Katie Ginella Was a 'Fan' of Hers

Source: @thetalkofshame/Instagram Kiki Monique denied she was using Katie Ginella 'for clout.'

“So all I’m saying is you followed me before I followed you,” Monique continued. “And then I get a message, ‘I am honored.’ So… you were a fan of mine before I was supposedly a fan of yours that was looking for clout.” Monique then noted Ginella's “making it seem like I’m doing this because I need the clout.” “I host a show with one of the most iconic Housewives in f------ history,” Monique insisted. “And if I wanted to have clout, trust me, I’m gonna use other people than Katie Ginella from second season OC. And that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

Dorinda Medley Doesn't Think Katie Ginella Will Be Returning to 'RHOC'

Source: MEGA Dorinda Medley compared Katie Ginella to 'hamburger meat' that had 'been in the freezer too long' and was no longer of use.