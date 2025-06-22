Kim Basinger, 71, Is 'Incredibly Disciplined When It Comes to Her Health and Appearance'

The secret? An ultra-strict vegan diet and a skincare regimen that have made her the envy of Hollywood .

Kim Basinger , 71, continues to defy age with her fabulous looks, and insiders claim she's among the healthiest stars of her generation.

"She's been vegan for decades now, and she sticks to a very clean, plant-based diet, no processed foods, no sugar, barely any alcohol. She's up every morning doing her stretches and light yoga, and she swears by daily walks in nature to keep her mind and body sharp," the insider added.

"She drinks liters of water every day and avoids caffeine," the insider added. "Her skincare routine is just as strict. She's been religious about sun protection for as long as anyone can remember; that's why she never goes outside without a huge hat on. And she's always slathered in SPF. She says avoiding the sun all these years is the biggest reason her skin still looks so good."

Best known for her roles in iconic films like L.A. Confidential and The Natural, Basinger has established herself as a timeless beauty, turning heads on the red carpet throughout her illustrious Hollywood career. Her daughter, Ireland Baldwin , whom she shares with ex-husband Alec Baldwin , credits her mother for passing down vital beauty knowledge .

"I've learned about beauty from my mom — everything from putting on lipstick to how to wash your face," Ireland, 29, told Us Weekly in April 2017. "My mom would only let me buy cruelty-free brands and makeup that was not tested on animals."

Reflecting on her mother as a beauty and style icon, Ireland reminisced, "When I think of my mom from this era, I think of her always having crazy lip colors on. I also remember the Twiggy -style mascara on her bottom lashes. She loved to wear purple eyeshadow. Cindy Crawford would always wear purple and pastel colors, and my mom was the same."

"I'm not going to lie… there have been moments where I have been so overwhelmed by all of the changes… but overall, things have been beautiful," Ireland said about motherhood on Instagram in October 2023.

"She's so much fun to spend time with and figure out," she added, discussing her experience as a new mom. "I would say most of the stress I've experienced lately has actually had nothing to do with her. Being overtired just makes it all worse."