Kim Basinger Looks Completely Unrecognizable While Celebrating Daughter Ireland Baldwin's Baby Shower At Gentleman's Club: Photo

The former movie star, 69, had on minimal makeup and wore a black shirt under a slate gray pantsuit for the festivties, which Baldwin posted photos of via Instagram.

"Way too many of these to post but it’ll have to come in parts 😂 My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn’t have had it any other way," she quipped of the unusual locale. "I was showered… in booty. Thank you to everyone at @jumbosclownroomofficial for making dreams come true and for being so kind. And thank you to everyone coming 💘."