Kim Basinger Looks Completely Unrecognizable While Celebrating Daughter Ireland Baldwin's Baby Shower At Gentleman's Club: Photo

Mar. 7 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Kim Basinger's agoraphobia prompted her to ditch the limelight years ago, but it was her drastically different appearance that made her nearly unrecognizable when she made a rare outing in California on Monday, March 6.

The actress was seen at daughter Ireland Baldwin's baby shower — which happened to take place at Jumbo's Clown Room, a strip club — and she was sporting thick lips, pronounced cheeks and waxy skin.

The former movie star, 69, had on minimal makeup and wore a black shirt under a slate gray pantsuit for the festivties, which Baldwin posted photos of via Instagram.

"Way too many of these to post but it’ll have to come in parts 😂 My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn’t have had it any other way," she quipped of the unusual locale. "I was showered… in booty. Thank you to everyone at @jumbosclownroomofficial for making dreams come true and for being so kind. And thank you to everyone coming 💘."

Pictures showed the Oscar winner giving her offspring — who was clad in black lace lingerie — a hug as dollar bills were strewn across her body. The mom-to-be captioned another set of photos, "baby’s first strip club extravaganza 🎀," and her boyfriend, musician RAC, was also seen in some of the snaps.

Attendees included cousin Alaia Baldwin — whose sister, Hailey Bieber, was MIA — as well as model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Basinger also brought along her boyfriend, Mitch Stone.

After Basinger stayed away from the camera for over a decade, she did her first interview in 14 years when appearing on Red Table Talk this past April, where she detailed her anxiety struggles.

"I wouldn't leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner. I had to relearn to drive, and for many years I would not go through the tunnels at Malibu," the former Bond girl shared. Everything used to make me nervous, like the glass [sliding] to open the door, or, 'Where do I step to open the door?' Everything became a big job to figure out how to do it."

