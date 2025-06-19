Kim Kardashian 'Exfoliates' Her Butt Every Day to Keep It 'Smooth,' Insider Claims: 'She Spends a Lot of Time Looking at It'
Kim Kardashian took extreme measures to keep her "ultimate butt" in check as she promoted a new shapewear and underwear line through her brand SKIMS.
And with Kardashian’s signature look came a rigorous beauty routine that involved a variety of non-invasive (and allegedly) invasive procedures.
"It’s been an open secret for years that Kim and her sisters wear padded underwear when they really want their rear ends to pop. Kim has always been all about showing off her butt," a source told an outlet.
Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s butt-beautification routine is extensive and costly. "She exfoliates it every day and uses a special AHA serum on it twice a week to keep it baby smooth," the source detailed.
The reality star’s dedication to her regimen doesn’t stop there. "She also has a machine that’s anti-cellulite that she uses morning and night for 15 minutes, as well as a red-light therapy light she lays under face down for 5 minutes, twice a day, to keep the skin tight and encourage collagen production," the insider noted.
However, the insider suggested that Kardashian, 44, isn’t averse to surgical procedures, even if she won’t openly admit it. "There’s also all the stuff she does at the plastic surgeon. She denies getting filler or implants but not everyone believes that. She loves getting EMsculpt treatments on her butt, to keep it perky," they note.
Having played a significant role in the cultural shift toward "butt-ocracy," Kardashian understands the need to adapt to changing beauty standards. Since her infamous attempt to "break the internet" in 2014 with a butt-centric photo series on Paper magazine, Kardashian has shifted her focus to a s------ athletic aesthetic with her new line.
Dr. Kristy Hamilton, a Texas-based plastic surgeon who has not treated Kim, commented on the ongoing transformation of beauty trends: "We call it Kardashian 2.0. Basically, [it’s] the newer version of [the sisters’ butts] where they’re more toned up and athletic, because they all kind of slimmed down."
Quick to embrace the latest trends, Kardashian called herself the "Fairy Butt Mother" in a new commercial for SKIMS, announcing her shapewear line. She pitches the idea of instantly achievable curves through her products instead of surgery, designed to both hide and enhance specific assets.
"With SKIMS’ new shapewear, you can get a butt, b---- and amazing curves immediately," The Kardashians star told a young woman in the ad. After waving a magic wand, she gifted her a "push-up butt enhancing padded mid-thigh bodysuit" from the line that promises to be "a one-stop shop to achieve the booty-licious curves of your dreams," according to a press release.
As a mother-of-four, Kardashian built her empire around leveraging her looks to promote products. "Aside from her face, her butt gets the most attention of anything else on her body," making her derrière a focal point of public interest.
But the star's obsession goes beyond mere business; it’s deeply personal. "She spends a lot of time looking at it and critiquing it, both in clothes and in the nude," the source said.