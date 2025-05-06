or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Wows in Black Leather Outfit at 2025 Met Gala as Eldest Daughter North, 11, Helps Her Get Ready

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok

Kim Kardashian was fashionably late to the Met Gala in a dramatic leather look.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 9:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

North West helped her reality mogul mom get ready for the 2025 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian, 44, rocked a skin-tight, off-the-shoulder leather top and skirt with pearls draped over the side. She paired the dramatic ensemble with an oversized fedora that covered half of her face, a stack of silver necklaces and dangling earrings.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok

Kim Kardashian's daughter North helped her prep for the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

The 11-year-old sported a cowhide jacket and shorts as she wore her hair in long blue braids. She accessorized the look with long black Nike high socks and $1,200 black leather Rick Owens sneakers.

The mom-daughter duo shared a behind-the-scenes look of them getting ready for the event on TikTok, captioning the post, "MET GALA 2025 Chrome Hearts." They start off the video up close and personal, sans makeup, before transitioning into full glam and flaunting their outfits.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian black leather outfit north west met gala
Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok

North West debuted bright blue braids.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral moment Monday evening, Kardashian scolded a security guard after he caused her to trip on her way out of the hotel. She was seen flashing the man an angry look, holding up a hand and saying something to him before proceeding to her car.

Her awkward Met Gala moment comes amid a messy custody battle over her kids with her ex-husband Kanye West.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian body revealing instagram post kanye west split
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is in a messy legal battle with Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper, 47, went live on social media at the end of April to express his anger over allegedly not being able to see his children.

"[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!" he yelled as his face was covered in a black mask. "F--- all these f----- n------. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f-------’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian body revealing instagram post kanye west split
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian showed up late to the 2025 Met Gala.

Earlier in April, he called Kim his "public enemy" in a video on X.

“Kim Kardashian is a s-- trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown,” Kanye said on social media after North was featured in a music video for FKA twigs. “I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.