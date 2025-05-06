Kim Kardashian Wows in Black Leather Outfit at 2025 Met Gala as Eldest Daughter North, 11, Helps Her Get Ready
North West helped her reality mogul mom get ready for the 2025 Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian, 44, rocked a skin-tight, off-the-shoulder leather top and skirt with pearls draped over the side. She paired the dramatic ensemble with an oversized fedora that covered half of her face, a stack of silver necklaces and dangling earrings.
The 11-year-old sported a cowhide jacket and shorts as she wore her hair in long blue braids. She accessorized the look with long black Nike high socks and $1,200 black leather Rick Owens sneakers.
The mom-daughter duo shared a behind-the-scenes look of them getting ready for the event on TikTok, captioning the post, "MET GALA 2025 Chrome Hearts." They start off the video up close and personal, sans makeup, before transitioning into full glam and flaunting their outfits.
In a viral moment Monday evening, Kardashian scolded a security guard after he caused her to trip on her way out of the hotel. She was seen flashing the man an angry look, holding up a hand and saying something to him before proceeding to her car.
Her awkward Met Gala moment comes amid a messy custody battle over her kids with her ex-husband Kanye West.
The rapper, 47, went live on social media at the end of April to express his anger over allegedly not being able to see his children.
"[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!" he yelled as his face was covered in a black mask. "F--- all these f----- n------. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f-------’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."
Earlier in April, he called Kim his "public enemy" in a video on X.
“Kim Kardashian is a s-- trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown,” Kanye said on social media after North was featured in a music video for FKA twigs. “I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.”