Kim Kardashian Wows in Black Leather Outfit at 2025 Met Gala as Eldest Daughter North, 11, Helps Her Get Ready

Kim Kardashian was fashionably late to the Met Gala in a dramatic leather look.

Kim Kardashian , 44, rocked a skin-tight, off-the-shoulder leather top and skirt with pearls draped over the side. She paired the dramatic ensemble with an oversized fedora that covered half of her face, a stack of silver necklaces and dangling earrings.

The 11-year-old sported a cowhide jacket and shorts as she wore her hair in long blue braids. She accessorized the look with long black Nike high socks and $1,200 black leather Rick Owens sneakers.

The mom-daughter duo shared a behind-the-scenes look of them getting ready for the event on TikTok, captioning the post, "MET GALA 2025 Chrome Hearts." They start off the video up close and personal, sans makeup, before transitioning into full glam and flaunting their outfits.