Kim Kardashian Nearly Trips in Her 2025 Met Gala Outfit as Security Guard Steps on Star's Leather Skirt: Watch
Kim Kardashian nearly took a tumble before hitting the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.
On Monday, May 5, an onlooker captured a video of the reality star and her daughter North West, 11, as they exited an NYC hotel and made their way to a car.
However, a security guard accidentally stepped on the edge of the SKIMS designer's black leather skirt, causing her to have an awkward misstep but maintaining her balance. The mom-of-four then turned around, held up her hand and said something to the guard before getting into the car with her eldest child.
For the big night, the reality star, 44, donned a matching off-the-shoulder black leather corset top from Chrome Hearts. She also rocked a black leather fedora hat, pearl waist chain, a diamond choker necklace, a second multilayered diamond necklace, earrings and rings.
Though her 11-year-old didn't join Kardashian on the red carpet, the pre-teen still went all out, rocking a cowhide jacket and matching shorts. However, it was her long, bright blue braids that really stole show.
While getting ready, the mother-daughter duo filmed a fun TikTok in their hotel room, with the clip starting off with both of them rocking fresh, makeup-free faces. It then transitioned into their show-stopping finished looks.
While Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian opted to skip this year's star-studded event, Kim's younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner came out for the fun night.
Kim is currently in the midst of rising tension Kanye West, the father of her children, as he claimed she's keeping their tots from him.
“F--- all these f--- n-----. I’mma go get these kids, bro," the rapper, 47, ranted in a recent livestrean. "I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f----- mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids."
In March, he took to social media and aired out his issues with his former wife and her famous family.
“I DON'T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME," he explained in a since-deleted post.
"ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE," he added.