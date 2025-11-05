Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Thong Behind-the-Scenes of 'All's Fair': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek at her backside. While snapping photos behind the scenes of her new Hulu show All's Fair, the reality star, 45, bared her butt in a skimpy red thong, exposed by a low-cut maxi skirt. She paired her scandalous bottoms with a matching striped vest, blue button-down shirt and maroon tie from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian teased fans with a cheeky snap.

The office-chic attire is a staple for her All's Fair character, Allura, a divorce lawyer. Throughout the series, Kardashian embraced androgynous style in a wardrobe packed with striped suits, double-breasted blazer dresses and collared frocks. In one episode, the star rocked a sleek, white striped Dolce & Gabbana suit with a red tie. "All’s Fair Fashion! Gonna post a full fashion breakdown vlog of each look! Coming soon but here’s a sneak peak [sic] of some looks from the first few episodes. All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu," she captioned a photo dump of her outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian showed off her 'All's Fair' costumes.

Fans praised Kardashian for her acting prowess on the series and told her she "killed it." "Serving every scene 😍🔥🔥," one person wrote, while another penned, "I’m sorry people are hating! The show is actually really good!" The show debuted on Tuesday, November 4, with a shocking zero percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over 'All's Fair' Cast

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian stars in 'All's Fair.'

The SKIMS founder emphasized her excitement over joining the star-studded cast during the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show. "Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared," she said. "What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp." Kardashian stars alongside Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts. On the talk show, she hinted she has other acting projects down the pipeline. "I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season two of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me," she teased.

Kim Kardashian Was 'Nervous' About 'All's Fair'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian plans to take on more acting projects.