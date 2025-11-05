or

PHOTOS

Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Thong Behind-the-Scenes of 'All's Fair': Photo

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian exposed her buttcheeks in a scandalous outfit from her new show, 'All's Fair.'

Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET



Kim Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek at her backside.

While snapping photos behind the scenes of her new Hulu show All's Fair, the reality star, 45, bared her butt in a skimpy red thong, exposed by a low-cut maxi skirt.

She paired her scandalous bottoms with a matching striped vest, blue button-down shirt and maroon tie from Jean Paul Gaultier.



Image of Kim Kardashian teased fans with a cheeky snap.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian teased fans with a cheeky snap.

The office-chic attire is a staple for her All's Fair character, Allura, a divorce lawyer. Throughout the series, Kardashian embraced androgynous style in a wardrobe packed with striped suits, double-breasted blazer dresses and collared frocks. In one episode, the star rocked a sleek, white striped Dolce & Gabbana suit with a red tie.

"All’s Fair Fashion! Gonna post a full fashion breakdown vlog of each look! Coming soon but here’s a sneak peak [sic] of some looks from the first few episodes. All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu," she captioned a photo dump of her outfits.



Image of Kim Kardashian showed off her 'All's Fair' costume.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed off her 'All's Fair' costumes.

Fans praised Kardashian for her acting prowess on the series and told her she "killed it."

"Serving every scene 😍🔥🔥," one person wrote, while another penned, "I’m sorry people are hating! The show is actually really good!"

The show debuted on Tuesday, November 4, with a shocking zero percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.



Kim Kardashian Gushes Over 'All's Fair' Cast

Image of Kim Kardashian stars in 'All's Fair.'
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian stars in 'All's Fair.'

The SKIMS founder emphasized her excitement over joining the star-studded cast during the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show.

"Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared," she said. "What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."

Kardashian stars alongside Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts. On the talk show, she hinted she has other acting projects down the pipeline.

"I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season two of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me," she teased.

Kim Kardashian Was 'Nervous' About 'All's Fair'

Image of Kim Kardashian plans to take on more acting projects.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian plans to take on more acting projects.

The mom-of-four previously acted in American Horror Story: Delicate, but she was particularly anxious about All's Fair.

"I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it," she admitted during an April 3 episode of The Kardashians. "The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."

