Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Thong Behind-the-Scenes of 'All's Fair': Photo
Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek at her backside.
While snapping photos behind the scenes of her new Hulu show All's Fair, the reality star, 45, bared her butt in a skimpy red thong, exposed by a low-cut maxi skirt.
She paired her scandalous bottoms with a matching striped vest, blue button-down shirt and maroon tie from Jean Paul Gaultier.
The office-chic attire is a staple for her All's Fair character, Allura, a divorce lawyer. Throughout the series, Kardashian embraced androgynous style in a wardrobe packed with striped suits, double-breasted blazer dresses and collared frocks. In one episode, the star rocked a sleek, white striped Dolce & Gabbana suit with a red tie.
"All’s Fair Fashion! Gonna post a full fashion breakdown vlog of each look! Coming soon but here’s a sneak peak [sic] of some looks from the first few episodes. All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu," she captioned a photo dump of her outfits.
Fans praised Kardashian for her acting prowess on the series and told her she "killed it."
"Serving every scene 😍🔥🔥," one person wrote, while another penned, "I’m sorry people are hating! The show is actually really good!"
The show debuted on Tuesday, November 4, with a shocking zero percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Cleavage in Peekaboo Dress During New York City Outing After Detailing Health Scare: Photos
- Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Cleavage in Zip-Up Vintage Dior at 'All's Fair' Premiere in Paris as She Rings in Her 45th Birthday
- Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Tight Dress During Sister Kendall Jenner's Wild 30th Birthday Festivities: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Gushes Over 'All's Fair' Cast
The SKIMS founder emphasized her excitement over joining the star-studded cast during the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show.
"Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared," she said. "What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."
Kardashian stars alongside Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts. On the talk show, she hinted she has other acting projects down the pipeline.
"I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season two of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me," she teased.
Kim Kardashian Was 'Nervous' About 'All's Fair'
The mom-of-four previously acted in American Horror Story: Delicate, but she was particularly anxious about All's Fair.
"I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it," she admitted during an April 3 episode of The Kardashians. "The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."