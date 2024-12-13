Kim Kardashian Has 'Come to the Realization She Doesn’t Need a Man to Fulfill Her': 'She Can Be Happy on Her Own'
Kim Kardashian doesn't feel the need to settle down and marry again.
The SKIMS founder has reportedly thrown in the towel when it comes to dating months after her rumored fling fizzled out with famed NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
"She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups," a source recently spilled of Kardashian, 44. "She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own."
While she's apparently given up on love, her past romance with ex-husband Kanye West continues to haunt her.
"He continues to be a thorn in her side. She’s frustrated with him and his erratic behavior," the insider admitted of West, the father of Kardashian's four kids, North, 11, Saint, 10, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
Kardashian, who has also been married to exes Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, allegedly feels like she wasted time participating in not-so serious relationships with Beckham Jr. and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
"She could have found someone she could really love," the confidante confessed.
While she may be content as a single mom for now, the source noted it likely wouldn't be long until Kardashian has a new lover by her side.
"She can’t go without a man for long, and soon she’ll be whining about how lonely she is!" the insider teased.
Though Kardashian might not need a man, a separate source claimed she's already found herself a new boo.
The SKKN by Kim founder "has started dating someone new" and is "keeping it very under wraps," the second insider told a different news publication.
While the confidante didn't provide details on who the lucky guy was, they hinted: "She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous."
Despite potentially giving love another chance, her recent streak of staying single has helped her in more ways than one.
"Kim became way more involved in her company [SKIMS] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches," the source dished. "She [became] empowered by staying single for so long."
Plus, dating is still at the bottom of her to-do list.
"Kim is planning to spend the next year focusing on preparing for the bar exam," the insider mentioned, noting Kardashian is also "very excited" for her starring role in Ryan Murphy's All’s Fair series.
The confidante concluded: "Kim’s having fun with her acting roles right now."
Kardashian is set to star as a divorce lawyer in Murphy's upcoming show alongside A-list actresses Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor and more. She's also executively producing the series alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and Murphy.
