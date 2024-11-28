Inside Kanye West's High-Profile Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori and More

The Yeezy founder eventually moved on with Alexis Phifer and dated her between 2002 and 2008.

They broke up in 2004 but reconnected a year later. He then proposed to her in 2006, though they ended up calling off their engagement and splitting for good in 2008 months after the death of Kanye's mother, Donda West, due to plastic surgery complications.

After their fallout, Alexis reflected on their relationship in her interview with People.

"It's always sad when things like this end, and we remain friends," she said. "I wish him the best in his future and all of his endeavors. He's one of the most talented people I've ever met."