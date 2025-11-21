Kim Kardashian Calls Out Family Psychics for Wrong Bar Exam Predictions: 'Pathological Liars!'

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent TikTok recap of Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party, Kim Kardashian aired her grievances about the family's psychics. The reality star isn’t pleased after multiple psychics predicted she would pass the California bar exam. "All of the f------ psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f------ full of s---,” Kardashian shared, flipping the camera while getting her makeup done. She added, “They all collectively, maybe 4 of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say.”

Source: @kimkardashian/TikTok Kim Kardashian failed the California bar examination.

Kardashian faced disappointment when she announced on November 8 that she did not pass the bar exam, which she first attempted in July. In an Instagram post, she shared her thoughts, saying, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

The Skims mogul has pursued a law career since at least 2019, accepting an apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm — a legitimate alternative to traditional law school in California. In 2021, she celebrated passing the “baby bar,” or the First-Year Law Student's Examination, on her fourth attempt. Sharing her joy on social media, she wrote, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" Kardashian proclaimed. “For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian started her law studies in 2019.

Her advocacy work in criminal justice reform is noteworthy. She successfully championed the release of Dawn Jackson, a woman who spent 25 years in prison for killing her abusive step-grandfather. In December 2024, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy credited Kardashian with "enormous credit" for her efforts on Jackson's behalf.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian completed her law studies after six years.

Kardashian completed her Law Office Study Program in 2025, taking six years instead of the usual four due to the COVID pandemic and her demanding work schedule. “Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer,” she reflected on Instagram. “It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared."

This isn't the first instance of Kardashian exploring the guidance of psychics. In a February episode of The Kardashians, she revealed she regularly hears messages from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., during spiritual consultations with mediums.

"I think as a mom, you just want to see your baby grow, and every time I go to a medium or something, they always say, ‘Your dad is coming through to tell you that you’re not going to be able to stop North. She wants to have a big career and you’re not going to be able to hold it back,'" Kim shared. "For years everyone’s been telling me."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian invited Theresa Caputo for a personal reading.