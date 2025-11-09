Did Kim Kardashian Finally Pass the Bar Exam After 6 Years of Law School?

Article continues below advertisement

It's a known fact that Kim Kardashian has high hopes for herself of being a world-famous lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian. The Kardashians star has been enduring law school for six years at this point, and she finally revealed on November 8 if she passed the bar exam once and for all. She had taken the California State Bar test back in July after spending much of her time hitting the books.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian didn't pass the bar.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a well-dressed one on TV,” the SKIMS founder admitted on her Instagram Stories Saturday. Kim currently plays divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Hulu legal drama All's Fair. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The reality star said 'falling short isn't failure.'

Despite her failure, she has no intention of giving up on her dream. “No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination," the reality star noted. “Thank you to every who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let’s Go!!!!!” The actress has been deep in the law trenches since 2018 when she decided to undergo a Law Office Study Program.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar in December 2021.

Kim passed the baby bar in December 2021 after previously failing it three times over. The baby bar is a test that is slightly less extensive than the actual bar exam. Students must complete it after their first year of school. In a recent video for Vanity Fair, she confessed that she utilized ChatGPT for legal help. "I use it for legal advice. So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there," she said. "They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I’ll get mad and yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail. Why did you this?' And it will talk back to me."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian said she used ChatGPT to help her out.