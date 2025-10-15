Kim Kardashian Admits Her Family Had 'Lots of Mixed Emotions' About Caitlyn Jenner's Transition: 'She Wasn't Very Open With Us'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian got vulnerable when she sat down with Alex Cooper for the Wednesday, October 15, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. The reality star surprisingly mentioned former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner when the host asked what was "the hardest thing that you all had to go through publicly" as a family.

'We Had Lots of Different Mixed Emotions'

Source: call her daddy Kim Kardashian revealed her family struggled with Caitlyn Jenner's transition because the latter 'wasn't very open' about it.

"Maybe the transition of my stepdad. I think that my mom didn't know how to handle it," the SKIMS designer confessed, referring to Kris Jenner. "Imagine Kendall and Kylie are like losing their father in their mind. And at that time, Caitlyn wasn't very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it. So we had lots of different mixed emotions."

Source: mega Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender in 2015, two years after separating from ex-wife Kris.

"I know Khloé was super emotional and upset about it," she continued. "So we just never, you know, we're like learning this all for the first time and then we wanna be supportive for our little sisters, trying to be supportive for my mom that's now getting a divorce and making sure we don't say anything super offensive or even asking questions of like, 'What does this mean and what is this term and what is this?'"

"We didn't really know anything," the mom-of-four admitted, "so we just had to kind of figure it out and we did it all on camera." When asked how she made it through, Kim replied, "It’s just family. That's how we get through everything. We have each other."

Caitlyn Jenner's Tension With the Kardashians

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Caitlyn Jenner isn't on the best terms with the Kardashians after she shaded them multiple times.

After Caitlyn (née Bruce) transitioned and came out with her new name in 2015, she was still on good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner brood. However, as the Olympian began shading the famous family in countless interviews, the tension became obvious. On a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed she was furious at Caitlyn for portraying Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, in a negative light.

Inside the Family Fallout

Source: mega One source said Kylie Jenner is still close with Caitlyn despite their lack of public outings together.