Caitlyn Jenner and Daughter Kylie 'Are Much Closer Than People Realize': 'They See Each Other All the Time'

Rumors about the two having a rocky relationship heightened in October 2024, as the mom-of-two, 27, didn't attended her parent's 75th birthday dinner alongside Kim Kardashian — though sources revealed Kylie had to attend the CFDA Awards that same night.

In 2021, when Caitlyn was living with pal Sophia Hutchins, the parent-of-six revealed the duo would visit the Kylie Cosmetics founder whenever they could.

"So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes. [We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that," she spilled.