Caitlyn Jenner and Daughter Kylie 'Are Much Closer Than People Realize': 'They See Each Other All the Time'
Though Caitlyn Jenner and daughter Kylie Jenner haven't stepped out together too often since the Olympian divorced Kris Jenner and transitioned into a woman, an insider claimed the makeup mogul and the former athlete are still on great terms.
"Caitlyn and Kylie are much closer than people realize. They see each other all the time," the source told a news outlet.
Rumors about the two having a rocky relationship heightened in October 2024, as the mom-of-two, 27, didn't attended her parent's 75th birthday dinner alongside Kim Kardashian — though sources revealed Kylie had to attend the CFDA Awards that same night.
In 2021, when Caitlyn was living with pal Sophia Hutchins, the parent-of-six revealed the duo would visit the Kylie Cosmetics founder whenever they could.
"So [it's] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes. [We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that," she spilled.
"And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer," the I Am Cait author said of herself and Kylie. "Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book."
"Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she's just — all the stars came together," she added.
- Khloe Kardashian 'Wouldn't Have A Bad Relationship' With Caitlyn Jenner Because Of Her 'Love' For Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner
- Caitlyn Jenner 'Still Feels Like an Outsider With Most of' Her Family: 'She’s Desperate to Change That'
- Kris Jenner Acts Like Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Dead' as She Struggles to 'Deal With' Her Transition 8 Years Later: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the other hand, Caitlyn admitted that despite having two daughters with Kris, the two "never talk anymore."
However, she is on speaking terms with ex-wife Linda Thompson and their two sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner.
"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others. And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family," Caitlyn said.
Brody recently spoke out about his dynamic with his parent after they healed their formerly estranged relationship.
"[Caitlyn] wasn't around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it," the DJ said of how his childhood experience will shape the way he parents his and fiancée Tia Blanco's daughter, Honey.
"It only does damage to yourself the more you focus on negative stuff," the Hills alum continued of why he forgave her. "I think that our relationship over time is I just kind of let things go."
Caitlyn also has daughter Cassandra Marino and son Burt Jenner with ex-wife Chrystie Scott.
Life & Style reported on Caitlyn and Kylie's relationship.