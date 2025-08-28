Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Backside in See-Through Skims Underwear: See the Racy Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is heating up Instagram once again. The 44-year-old reality star showed off her famous curves in a daring new post, rocking sheer black SKIMS underwear that left very little to the imagination. Turning her back to the camera, Kardashian flaunted her toned figure in a sleek long-sleeve crop top paired with thong bottoms.

The statement piece featured the word “Curious” written across the back, adding extra edge to the already bold look. With her hair slicked into a bun and glowing makeup, the reality star kept the spotlight firmly on her racy outfit. The post was part of SKIMS’ newest drop, New Essentials. “An all-new collection of must-haves, including the sexiest Milky Sheer intimates and comfiest Cotton Jersey basics,” the brand’s official Instagram announced. They added, “@kimkardashian wears the Milky Sheer String Bikini, size S, and Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, size XS, in Soot.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian wowed fans as she posted in sheer SKIMS underwear.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the racy pictures. “She's so pretty 😍,” one follower gushed, while another added, “I just absolutely loveeee when Kim stars in her campaigns 🥹😅💛.” A third raved, “Kim’s body is so teaaaaa I love their skinny bbls (including Khloé [Kardashian]) they look fn good😍🔥.” Someone else called wrote, “'90s vibes and I’m all for it 😍🔥.”

The sizzling snap comes right after Kim turned heads during her Cabo vacation, where she stunned in a plunging black tank top and tight skirt on Sunday, August 24. She was joined by her four kids, sister Khloé, and friends Charlotte Adams and Tracy Romulus for the sunny getaway.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The SKIMS underwear featured the word 'Curious' written in cursive across the back.

The trip had something for everyone — while her kids splashed at a water park, rode slides and played in an arcade, Kim soaked up poolside vibes on a daybed, complete with a giant swan float. Later, she and the adults sipped cocktails, rode donkeys, ate French toast and watched the sunset. The whole crew capped it off with a fun photobooth session, taking home 16 strips of memories. “Cabo forever!” she captioned her post.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The mom-of-four recently took a family vacation to Cabo.

Earlier this month, Kim also had a medical trip to Mexico with Khloé, where the sisters underwent stem cell therapy. Kim explained that the treatment first helped her recover from a painful shoulder injury and later eased her chronic back pain.

“The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again… It’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” she wrote in the caption.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared her positive results from stem cell therapy.

Meanwhile, Khloé sparked controversy after promoting the treatment on Instagram. On August 27, she shared, “I received a Muse stem cell treatment from Dr. [Adeel] Akhan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week, so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk 🤭).”

