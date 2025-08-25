Kim Kardashian Goes Braless During Luxurious Cabo Vacation With Kids and Sister Khloé: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is looking caliente in Cabo. The reality star, 44, stunned in a plunging black tank top and tight matching skirt during her vacation on Sunday, August 24. Kardashian was joined on the trip by her four kids, sister Khloé Kardashian and friends Charlotte Adams and Tracy Romulus.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian wore a scandalous black top in Cabo.

Kim traveled to the location on her private jet — which she calls "Kim Air" — where she cuddled up with her kids in a recliner chair aboard the aircraft so that they could get some rest before their island adventures. Upon their arrival, Kim and Charlotte wore matching black sets as they posed in front of the ocean. The mom-of-four paired her look with dark sunglasses, flip-flops and layered necklaces, with her hair swept into a messy bun. The aspiring lawyer lounged on a daybed by the pool, which featured a large swan float for her children to enjoy. The kids played in an outdoor water park, shot hoops in an arcade and went down a water slide. Meanwhile, Kim and the adult crew enjoyed alcoholic beverages, rode donkeys, watched the sunset and munched on French toast. The entire family came together for a photo booth, taking home 16 strips.

"Cabo forever!" Kim captioned her Instagram carousel. "❤️ Best trip, best memories ❤️ we love you guys x," Charlotte gushed in the comments section. Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji to show support for her friend. "You’re such a great mommy! Your kids will always remember these family trips," a fan added. "BEST MOTHER KIM ADOPT ME," a second social media user wrote.

Kim Kardashian's Korea Trip

Four days prior, Kim's international summer travels took her to Korea, where she got an extensive Korean facial, an IV treatment, stocked up on grocery store snacks and enjoyed a luxe wagyu dinner.

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Controversial SKIMS Face Wrap

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian sported the new SKIMS face wrap.