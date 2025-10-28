Kim Kardashian Shares Health Update After Alarming Brain Aneurysm Scare: 'Be Careful'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian dropped an update after revealing she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in a dramatic sneak peek for the new season of The Kardashians. "You'll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan," Kardashian, 45, explained during an appearance on the Tuesday, October 28, edition of Good Morning America. "And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with all the team."

Kim Kardashian Offered Brain Aneurysm Update

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian encouraged fans to tune in to 'The Kardashians' to follow her health journey.

The Skims co-founder encouraged fans to tune into The Kardashians to see how her health journey unfolds, confirming, "Everything works out." "It's just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything," she explained. "And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do."

Kim Kardashian Revealed Diagnosis During 'The Kardashians'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian revealed her health scare during the season premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

The Hulu personality's health scare was revealed in a trailer played at the beginning of the Thursday, October 23 premiere. During the clip, Kim was seen being admitted into an MRI machine before the camera cuts to a serious conversation between the All's Fair actress and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. "There’s like a little aneurysm," Kim told her sister, 46, who was shocked to hear the news.

Kim Kardashian Addressed Kanye West Marriage

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said doctors hinted that stress was the reason behind her brain aneurysm.

Kim shared that doctors suspected stress might have triggered her health scare. The reality TV star later became emotional while discussing the ongoing challenges of coparenting with Kanye West. The former couple, who were married for seven years, share four children – North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. "I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see,” she told producers. "So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected."

Kim Kardashian Denied Coparenting Accusations

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian slammed rumors that she didn't allow Kanye West to visit their children.