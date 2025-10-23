or
Kim Kardashian Confesses She Had 'Stockholm Syndrome' During Kanye West Marriage: 'I Always Felt Really Bad'

Photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

Profile Image

Oct. 23 2025, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian felt empathic toward Kanye West despite being trapped in his downward spiral.

The famed reality star opened up about the impact of her divorce from the troubled rapper during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Hulu on Thursday, October 23.

"I've been able to hide it for so long," the 45-year-old confessed regarding her feelings surrounding the famous exes' marital demise.

Image of Kim Kardashian said she experienced 'Stockholm syndrome' during her relationship with Kanye West.
Source: HULU

Kim Kardashian said she experienced 'Stockholm syndrome' during her relationship with Kanye West.

"I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm syndrome, to where I always felt really bad and always protected [him] and always wanted to help [him]," Kardashian admitted.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Stockholm syndrome "is a psychological response" or "coping mechanism" in which people can develop a trauma bond and "begin sympathizing with" their abusers while experiencing "positive feelings" toward them over time.

"This was the first time I didn't feel that responsibility personally," Kardashian reflected during Thursday's episode.

The mom-of-four — who shares kids North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with West — additionally clapped back at haters who think she has "the luxury of walking away" from the Yeezy designer, 48, and "never dealing [with him] ever again."

"That’s not my reality," she declared. "This person, we have four kids together."

Image of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014.

Elsewhere in The Kardashians Season 7 premiere, the All's Fair actress revealed trauma surrounding her relationship with West even affects her health.

The brunette beauty, who suffers from a skin disease causing rashes called psoriasis, said she experiences flare-ups when she feels "more stressed" to "protect what [she has] to protect."

"My kids are involved now," she noted, adding how her main priority is shielding her children from West's episodes and outbursts.

Kim Kardashian Wants to Make Sure Her Kids Are 'Protected'

Kim Kardashian

Image of Kim Kardashian admitted her kids haven't heard from Kanye West in 'a couple months.'
Source: HULU

Kim Kardashian admitted her kids haven't heard from Kanye West in 'a couple months.'

That being said, Kardashian is aware she can't keep reality hidden from her kids forever.

"They’re going to know things," she acknowledged. "They’re going to grow up. They’re going to see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is to make sure they’re protected."

While Kardashian has spent plenty of time protecting her children from West's mental health issues, she claimed West has "been a little too quiet" as of lately.

Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram

'The Kardashians' Season 7 premiere aired on Thursday, October 23.

The "Heartless" rapper hasn't been seen in public since August and has been quiet on social media since September.

When she broke silence on various accusations during her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this month, Kardashian doubled down on denying his claims that she keeps her kids from West.

"It's a divorce, not a kidnapping," she reiterated on her family's show. "We haven’t left. We’re in the same spot, we have the same address, so he knows where his kids are."

Kim Kardashian's Kids Haven't Heard From Dad Kanye West in 'a Couple Months'

Image of Kim Kardashian and Kaye West share four kids.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kaye West share four kids.

According to Kardashian, West hasn't reached out to his little ones in "a couple months" despite previously having big co-parenting plans for the parents-of-four.

"What happened to the house you bought next door, and we were going to co-parent and do it like back and forth, and you take them to school every day … [and] have dinner with us every night," she wondered.

"Obviously, that just wasn’t what he wanted, and I get that. Maybe it was too much," Kardashian continued.

