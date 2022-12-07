Iced Out! Kim Kardashian Ignores Former Bestie Larsa Pippen At Art Basel Bash, Claims Onlooker
Keeping their distance. Former friends Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen managed to avoid crossing paths while attending a celeb-studded Art Basel afterparty at Gala, a popular Miami, Fla., venue.
According to an eyewitness at the Friday, December 2, bash, the makeup mogul entered the building alongside sister Khloé Kardashian and Serena Williams, with the trio heading to Kylie Jenner's table.
"The [Kardashian] sisters didn’t see Larsa Pippen who was sitting on the opposite side of the room," added the onlooker, who claimed Pippen and the other women "did not speak."
Kim, 42, and the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, were once thick as thieves, but the former hinted the SKIMS founder's divorce from Kanye West played a factor in their fallout, which seemed to occur in 2020.
"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship," she explained during a February episode of her Bravo show. "I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."
Despite the drama, Larsa recently insisted she has no animosity towards the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
"I feel like we’re good. I wish them nothing but the best," she responded when asked about her and Kim's status. "Our kids are still friends. We’re in a good place. I feel like I just want everyone to be happy."
Larsa has been spurring quite a few headlines on her own lately as she continues to step out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus. However, the mom-of-four refused to spill the tea on the rumored romance.
"I feel like I'm dating," she replied as she was questioned about the buzz. "It's hard to date ... because everyone assumes you have to put this title on a date and I don't want to put a title on it yet."
Page Six reported on Kim and Larsa giving each other the cold shoulder while the latter dished to E! News about their status and her dating life.