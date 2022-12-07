Iced Out! Kim Kardashian Ignores Former Bestie Larsa Pippen At Art Basel Bash, Claims Onlooker

"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship," she explained during a February episode of her Bravo show. "I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."

Despite the drama, Larsa recently insisted she has no animosity towards the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.