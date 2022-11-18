Larsa Pippen & New Flame Marcus Jordan Still Dating Other People, Reality Star 'Doesn’t Want An Exclusive Relationship Right Now'
Clearing the air! When a video of Marcus Jordan kissing a mystery woman made the rounds on social media earlier this week, people were quick to call out Michael Jordan's son for cheating on new rumored girlfriend Larsa Pippen — but according to an insider, the pair isn't "exclusively together" and are each dating around.
"It’s so new," explained the source. "They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."
The two first sparked romance rumors about two months ago, and though their inner circle insisted they were just friends, things turned romantic over the past several weeks, as evidenced by their cozy Miami outing on Sunday, November 14.
Despite the flirty vibes, the source insisted the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now."
Regardless of whether or not they ever define their relationship, the confidante isn't sure if Jordan, 31, will appear on Season 5 of her Peacock reality show since it hasn't "started filming" yet.
News of the budding couple comes several months after Pippen finalized her divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen, 57.
Despite the exes' attorney claiming "all issues were resolved amicably," the social media star didn't have great things to say about her former spouse while chatting with her gal pals on RHOM.
"I was traumatized," she told a costar. "If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher." The mom-of-four added that the father of her children is "pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy."
The pair got hitched in 1997 but planned to divorce in 2016 before rekindling their romance a year later. However, by 2018, Larsa pulled the plug once again.
Page Six reported on the dynamic of Pippen and Jordan's relationship.