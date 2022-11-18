Larsa Pippen & New Flame Marcus Jordan Still Dating Other People, Reality Star 'Doesn’t Want An Exclusive Relationship Right Now'

"It’s so new," explained the source. "They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."

The two first sparked romance rumors about two months ago, and though their inner circle insisted they were just friends, things turned romantic over the past several weeks, as evidenced by their cozy Miami outing on Sunday, November 14.

Despite the flirty vibes, the source insisted the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now."