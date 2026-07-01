Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Spark Debate on Whether They're Doing Enough to 'Protect' North, 13: 'Other Celebs Do Judge Them'
July 1 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly under fire from their peers about how they parent their daughter North West.
"Artists are super conscious about protecting their kids from the industry," an insider told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 1. "Some people close to Kanye love Kim but feel that not enough is being done to keep adults away from North. Other celebs do judge them."
North West Was Recently Seen in Viral Video
The criticism comes days after the 13-year-old attended the Vetements Menswear Spring 2027 Show during Paris Fashion Week without her parents.
A viral video of a man hugging the teen after she appeared to go in for a handshake sparked widespread concern online, with many questioning whether she is being adequately protected as a young girl in Hollywood.
Kanye West 'Isn't Completely on Board'
"Kanye isn't completely on board with everyone who is in charge with looking after North," a separate source told the Daily Mail, adding that the Chicago rapper, 49, is making moves "to ensure North has the protection and boundaries she needs."
Apart from North, the former couple shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
"No child should be placed in a position where adult men feel entitled to crowd her, comment on her, or seek photos with her in a way that treats her as public property," the source added. "Ye believes the focus should be on condemning that behavior, not packaging it as spectacle."
The "Heartless" rapper is reportedly taking North's safety "seriously," calling the behavior "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
- North West Fans Are 'Sad' Kim Kardashian's Daughter Will 'Never Have a Normal Childhood' as She Announces Concert Tour at Age 13
- North West Gets Sassy With Paparazzi In Hilarious Viral TikTok
- Livid Kanye West Thinks Ex Kim Kardashian Is 'Crossing a Line' by Letting Daughter North, 12, Wear 'Edgy' Outfits: Source
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North West Is Set to Hit the Road on Tour
As OK! previously reported, North is set to hit the road with 21-year-old rapper and singer Molly Santana on a nationwide tour.
The Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour is set for 14 shows across both coasts, from August 5 to August 27, including major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Calif., and New York.
The tour follows the release of North's self-produced debut EP, N0rth4evr, which was released on May 1.
Social Media Criticized Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The tour drew backlash online, with many critics echoing similar criticism that Kim, 45, and Kanye were pushing her into the industry at a vulnerable age.
"I am sad she will never have a normal childhood," one user said via X, while another critic wrote, "Oh god, another generation of Kardashians... When will it end!"
"13 and already launching a whole tour, the Kardashian-West nepotism is reaching levels the rest of us can't even comprehend," a third added.