North West Fans Are 'Sad' Kim Kardashian's Daughter Will 'Never Have a Normal Childhood' as She Announces Concert Tour at Age 13
June 17 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West is hitting the road at just 13 years old, but her newly announced tour has already sparked backlash from critics.
Fresh off her first solo festival performance in Chicago earlier this month, North, 13, is co-headlining a summer tour with rapper and singer Molly Santana.
North West Headed on Nationwide Tour
North will join the 21-year-old rapper for 14 shows across both coasts, set to run from August 5 to August 27.
The Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour is set to hit major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Toronto.
The tour follows the release of North's self-produced debut EP N0rth4evr, which was released on May 1.
North West's Tour Sparked Criticism
The surprise announcement drew backlash online, with many critics accusing the teen's parents of pushing her into the industry at such a young age.
"I am sad she will never have a normal childhood," one user said via X, while another critic wrote, "Oh god, another generation of Kardashians... When will it end!"
"13 and already launching a whole tour, the Kardashian-West nepotism is reaching levels the rest of us can't even comprehend," a third added.
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Kim Kardashian Detailed North West's Intensive Music Courses
Though the tour has its critics, the Skims owner, 45, revealed that her daughter takes the craft seriously, participating in intensive music courses as part of her homeschooling curriculum.
"At home, she'll do an eight-hour music studio session, where she's producing and writing. I'll add her writing out all of her lyrics as a part of her spelling tests," Kim said during an appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast last year. "We do all of the things at home that she really enjoys and are challenging."
Kim Kardashian Responds to Parenting Criticism
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has also responded to criticism she received for allegedly being too lenient on her eldest child.
"I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it," she said during another appearance on the same podcast earlier this year. "But I think that no one knows, unless they're in my shoes, what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world."