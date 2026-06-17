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North West Fans Are 'Sad' Kim Kardashian's Daughter Will 'Never Have a Normal Childhood' as She Announces Concert Tour at Age 13

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West is heading on tour at just 13 years old, with critics blasting her parents for not allowing her a 'childhood.'

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June 17 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West is hitting the road at just 13 years old, but her newly announced tour has already sparked backlash from critics.

Fresh off her first solo festival performance in Chicago earlier this month, North, 13, is co-headlining a summer tour with rapper and singer Molly Santana.

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North West Headed on Nationwide Tour

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Photo of North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter.

North will join the 21-year-old rapper for 14 shows across both coasts, set to run from August 5 to August 27.

The Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour is set to hit major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Toronto.

The tour follows the release of North's self-produced debut EP N0rth4evr, which was released on May 1.

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North West's Tour Sparked Criticism

Photo of North West marked her 13th birthday on June 15.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

North West marked her 13th birthday on June 15.

The surprise announcement drew backlash online, with many critics accusing the teen's parents of pushing her into the industry at such a young age.

"I am sad she will never have a normal childhood," one user said via X, while another critic wrote, "Oh god, another generation of Kardashians... When will it end!"

"13 and already launching a whole tour, the Kardashian-West nepotism is reaching levels the rest of us can't even comprehend," a third added.

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Kim Kardashian Detailed North West's Intensive Music Courses

Photo of Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter spends up to eight hours in a music studio session.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter spends up to eight hours in a music studio session.

Though the tour has its critics, the Skims owner, 45, revealed that her daughter takes the craft seriously, participating in intensive music courses as part of her homeschooling curriculum.

"At home, she'll do an eight-hour music studio session, where she's producing and writing. I'll add her writing out all of her lyrics as a part of her spelling tests," Kim said during an appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast last year. "We do all of the things at home that she really enjoys and are challenging."

Kim Kardashian Responds to Parenting Criticism

Photo of Kim Kardashian tries to 'not pay attention' to the parenting criticism she receives.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian tries to 'not pay attention' to the parenting criticism she receives.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has also responded to criticism she received for allegedly being too lenient on her eldest child.

"I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it," she said during another appearance on the same podcast earlier this year. "But I think that no one knows, unless they're in my shoes, what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world."

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