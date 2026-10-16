Politics Kim Kardashian Can't Help But Laugh as Jimmy Kimmel Jokes She's 'More a Lawyer' Than Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel roasted Katie Zacharia's bar exam failure while interviewing aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian. Frank Yemi Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian couldn't help but burst into laughter when Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Katie Zacharia, who is embroiled in a legal mess. The 45-year-old reality star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, October 15, and spoke about her ambition to become a lawyer, but the comedian turned it into an irresistible dig at Trump’s now-axed spokesperson. The following day after the show aired, on October 16, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had fired Zacharia less than a week into her tenure.

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Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Katie Zacharia

Source: MEGA Kimmel mocked Katie Zacharia with Kim Kardashian as a guest.

While Kardashian was explaining her options for becoming an attorney in California and revealed how far she has gotten along. “So, I’ve made it all the way through except for the final one,” Kardashian said. Kimmel took the opportunity to land a zinger at the expense of the now-former White House spokeswoman. “So you are technically, uh, more a lawyer than the White House press secretary,” the late-night host joked prior to Zacharia's firing. Kardashian couldn’t help but laugh as the audience reacted to the unexpected dig.

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Kim Kardashian Gets an Unexpected Job Offer From Jimmy Kimmel

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian talked about her legal journey with Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel wasn’t ready to stop roasting Zacharia with a question for the reality TV star. He joked that Kardashian may be better suited for the role of White House secretary and asked if she would consider taking the job. “Um, do you have any interest in that? I could put in a word if you like,” he offered, before adding that Trump watches his show. In the video, Kardashian replied, saying she has “no interest” in the hypothetical offer.

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Katie Zacharia Faces Questions About Lawyer Claim

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump referred to Katie Zacharia as an "attorney."

Kardashian’s appearance came after Zacharia was forced to admit that she failed the California bar exam in 2011 after referring to herself as an attorney. Trump previously introduced her as an attorney, although Zacharia has never been given a law license in any state in the United States. When questioned by reporters about where she passed the bar, Zacharia responded, “When I moved to China.” She subsequently claimed that she misheard the question due to noise from Marine One in an interview with The New York Times. Zacharia claimed her university advised her that she could refer to herself as a lawyer on TV when she presented herself as a legal expert.

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Bar Exam Struggles

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian was honest about failing her bar exam.