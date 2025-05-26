Is Kim Kardashian a Lawyer Now? Inside Her Latest Milestone

In 2018, Kim privately registered with the California State Bar to pursue her law studies. She faced challenges with California's First-Year Law Students' Examination, known as the "baby bar," attempting it multiple times before passing on her fourth try in 2021.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," Kim said. Robert, who represented O.J. Simpson during his famous trial, passed away in 2023 after battling esophageal cancer.

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she added.