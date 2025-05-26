or
Is Kim Kardashian a Lawyer Now? Inside Her Latest Milestone

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian celebrated her recent milestone with her family and friends.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian, the iconic reality TV star and entrepreneur, has taken unexpected steps toward a legal career, aiming to honor the legacy of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

With her law school apprenticeship set to finish in May, fans are eagerly asking: Is Kim a lawyer, and when can she start practicing?

Composite Photos of Kim Kardashian and Her Children
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian passed California’s notoriously difficult 'baby bar' exam in 2021.

Kim Passed the 'Baby Bar' Test in 2021

Kim first revealed her legal aspirations in April 2019. She dedicated 18 hours each week to supervised study with lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

"First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts," Kim told Vogue. "To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It's so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds."

In 2018, Kim privately registered with the California State Bar to pursue her law studies. She faced challenges with California's First-Year Law Students' Examination, known as the "baby bar," attempting it multiple times before passing on her fourth try in 2021.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," Kim said. Robert, who represented O.J. Simpson during his famous trial, passed away in 2023 after battling esophageal cancer.

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she added.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian first announced her plans to become a lawyer in 2019.

Pursuing Criminal Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian

Kim's passion for justice reform aligns with her legal ambitions. "I'm very passionate about criminal justice reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted," she shared with Hong Kong Vogue in April 2022.

She added that she dreamed to establish a "successful" law firm "one day."

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kim's Children
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian dedicated 18 hours per week to studying under the supervision of licensed attorneys.

Her advocacy efforts have taken her to the White House, fighting for clemency for inmates and often drawing inspiration from her father's legacy. "We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn't that serious," Kim recalled to the Wall Street Journal magazine in October 2021.

"Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don't see me floating on a yacht. I think I'll always feel good when I'm working," Kim said.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is not a lawyer just yet.

What's Next for Kim Kardashian?

Kim officially graduated from her four-year law school apprenticeship, known as the Law Office Study program. This alternative to traditional law school positions her closer to her goal. Sources confirm she has also passed the multistate professional responsibility exam, a prerequisite for taking the bar exam.

So, is Kim a lawyer? Not yet. Once she successfully passes the bar exam, she will be legally allowed to practice law in California, marking a significant milestone on her extraordinary journey.

