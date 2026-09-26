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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During Romantic Paris Trip: Photos

Image of Kim Kardashian taking a selfie with Lewis Hamilton.
Source: MEGA / @KIMKARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

The romance is heating up!

Sept. 26 2026, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are packing on the PDA in the City of Love!

The SKIMS founder, 45, gave fans an intimate look at her recent European getaway with the Formula 1 driver, 41, sharing several loved-up photos from their romantic time together in Paris.

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image of Kim Kardashian posted loved-up photos with the athlete.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian posted loved-up photos with the athlete.

In the Instagram carousel, which Kardashian posted on Friday, September 25, the reality star included a steamy snap of herself locking lips with Hamilton beneath the Eiffel Tower while enjoying a nighttime boat ride along the Seine River.

For the romantic evening, Kardashian stunned in a figure-hugging gold dress as she grabbed Hamilton's face with both hands while kissing her beau. The athlete wrapped an arm around Kardashian's back as the pair embraced.

Another intimate photo showed the lovebirds cozying up in bed for a selfie. Other snaps captured the gorgeous Paris scenery and a pink-and-white floral arrangement aboard their boat.

Kardashian kept her caption simple, using emojis representing Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom to document the couple's recent travels across Europe.

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Kim and Lewis Enjoyed a Romantic Paris Getaway

image of The pair cuddled up in bed together.
Source: INSTAGRAM

The pair cuddled up in bed together.

The pair's PDA-filled photo dump comes after they were spotted enjoying a date night in the French capital earlier this month.

Kardashian and Hamilton stepped out for dinner at Ferdi on September 15, with the mom-of-four turning heads in a fitted black midi dress with a lingerie-inspired lace bodice. Hamilton opted for a brown ensemble for their night out.

As OK! previously reported, the couple's Paris stop was part of a busy stretch of international travel that also included time in Lake Como, Italy, and London.

Their latest Paris memories weren't all about candlelit dinners and sightseeing, as the pair also caught a Celine Dion show while visiting the City of Love.

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Kim and Lewis Aren't Hiding Their Romance Anymore

Image of Kim and Lewis having an intimate vacation together.
Source: INSTAGRAM

Kim and Lewis having an intimate vacation together.

The duo have become increasingly comfortable putting their relationship on display after initially keeping their romance under wraps.

The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year after spending time together in England before traveling to Paris separately.

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian shared photos from a dreamy Paris date night with Hamilton in February. However, she notably kept the racing champion off her social media at the time.

Things have certainly changed since then.

image of The duo has known each other for more than a decade.
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The duo has known each other for more than a decade.

Earlier this week, as OK! reported, Hamilton shared his own loved-up photos with Kardashian, including a selfie from a bike ride they took while in London for the opening of her SKIMS flagship store on Regent Street.

The duo also packed on the PDA at the September 19 opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. After sharing a kiss at the star-studded event, Kardashian was spotted sweetly wiping lipstick from Hamilton's lips.

The duo has known each other for more than a decade, but their longtime friendship only recently turned romantic.

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