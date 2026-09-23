Lewis Hamilton Shares Loved-Up Photos With Girlfriend Kim Kardashian as Romance Heats Up
Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET
Lewis Hamilton is giving fans another glimpse into his romance with Kim Kardashian.
The Formula 1 driver, 41, included several sweet snaps with the SKIMS founder, 45, in a new Instagram photo dump documenting some of his recent adventures. Hamilton kept his caption simple, writing, "Bit of this, bit of that."
Lewis Hamilton Shares New Photos With Kim Kardashian
Hamilton kicked off the carousel with a candid snap from a recent outing with Kardashian in London.
The couple could be seen riding Lime bikes together while enjoying some downtime in the city. Another photo captured an affectionate moment between the pair, with Kardashian planting a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek.
The images offered fans another candid look at the increasingly public couple away from red carpets and formal events.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Enjoyed London Together
Kardashian and Hamilton's bike ride took place while the reality star was in London celebrating the opening of her SKIMS flagship store on Regent Street.
The couple was photographed cycling through a park with friends on September 18 before Kardashian headed to her store's grand opening party later that evening.
Their London outing was just one stop during a busy stretch of international travel for the pair.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Had a Paris Date Night
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Earlier in the week, Kardashian and Hamilton spent time together in Paris.
The couple was photographed heading to dinner at Ferdi, with Kardashian wearing a fitted black mini dress featuring a lingerie-inspired bodice.
The Paris outing followed another romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy.
Kim Kardashian Supported Lewis Hamilton in Los Angeles
After their European travels, the couple headed to Los Angeles for the September 19 opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
Hamilton served as one of the evening's co-chairs, while Kardashian attended in a vintage black Yves Saint Laurent look. Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, the couple posed for photos inside the event.
They also shared a sweet moment when Kardashian was seen wiping lipstick from Hamilton's lips after giving him a kiss.
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Have Become More Public
Hamilton's latest post comes as the pair have become increasingly comfortable sharing their relationship with fans.
After months of romance speculation, Kardashian and Hamilton went Instagram official earlier this year. Since then, both have posted affectionate photos from vacations and everyday outings, including glimpses of time Hamilton has spent with Kardashian's children.
Their latest snapshots show the couple continuing to mix glamorous appearances with more laid-back moments together.