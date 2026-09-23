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Lewis Hamilton Shares Loved-Up Photos With Girlfriend Kim Kardashian as Romance Heats Up

Image of Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Lewis Hamilton offered fans another peek at his relationship with Kim Kardashian as the pair continue taking their romance more public.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

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Lewis Hamilton is giving fans another glimpse into his romance with Kim Kardashian.

The Formula 1 driver, 41, included several sweet snaps with the SKIMS founder, 45, in a new Instagram photo dump documenting some of his recent adventures. Hamilton kept his caption simple, writing, "Bit of this, bit of that."

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Lewis Hamilton Shares New Photos With Kim Kardashian

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Image of The Formula 1 champion mixed couple moments with snapshots from his recent travels in his latest Instagram photo dump.
Source: @LEWISHAMILTON/INSTAGRAM

The Formula 1 champion mixed couple moments with snapshots from his recent travels in his latest Instagram photo dump.

Hamilton kicked off the carousel with a candid snap from a recent outing with Kardashian in London.

The couple could be seen riding Lime bikes together while enjoying some downtime in the city. Another photo captured an affectionate moment between the pair, with Kardashian planting a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek.

The images offered fans another candid look at the increasingly public couple away from red carpets and formal events.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Enjoyed London Together

Image of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a low-key bike ride in London while the reality star was in town for her SKIMS flagship opening.
Source: @LEWISHAMILTON/INSTAGRAM

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a low-key bike ride in London while the reality star was in town for her SKIMS flagship opening.

Kardashian and Hamilton's bike ride took place while the reality star was in London celebrating the opening of her SKIMS flagship store on Regent Street.

The couple was photographed cycling through a park with friends on September 18 before Kardashian headed to her store's grand opening party later that evening.

Their London outing was just one stop during a busy stretch of international travel for the pair.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Had a Paris Date Night

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Earlier in the week, Kardashian and Hamilton spent time together in Paris.

The couple was photographed heading to dinner at Ferdi, with Kardashian wearing a fitted black mini dress featuring a lingerie-inspired bodice.

The Paris outing followed another romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy.

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Kim Kardashian Supported Lewis Hamilton in Los Angeles

Image of Kim Kardashian supported Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, where the racing legend served as a co-chair.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian supported Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, where the racing legend served as a co-chair.

After their European travels, the couple headed to Los Angeles for the September 19 opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Hamilton served as one of the evening's co-chairs, while Kardashian attended in a vintage black Yves Saint Laurent look. Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, the couple posed for photos inside the event.

They also shared a sweet moment when Kardashian was seen wiping lipstick from Hamilton's lips after giving him a kiss.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Have Become More Public

Image of After initially keeping their romance relatively private, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have become increasingly comfortable sharing glimpses of their relationship.
Source: @LEWISHAMILTON/INSTAGRAM

After initially keeping their romance relatively private, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have become increasingly comfortable sharing glimpses of their relationship.

Hamilton's latest post comes as the pair have become increasingly comfortable sharing their relationship with fans.

After months of romance speculation, Kardashian and Hamilton went Instagram official earlier this year. Since then, both have posted affectionate photos from vacations and everyday outings, including glimpses of time Hamilton has spent with Kardashian's children.

Their latest snapshots show the couple continuing to mix glamorous appearances with more laid-back moments together.

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