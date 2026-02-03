or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kim Kardashian
NEWS

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Dreamy Paris Date Night With Lewis Hamilton as Romance Rumors Heat Up

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton and the Eiffel Tower
Source: mega;@kimkardashian/instagram;@lewishamilton/instagram

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is slowly letting fans in on her rumored romance with Lewis Hamilton.

Hours after the stars were seen arriving to a Paris, France, hotel separately on Monday, February 2, the reality star shared a video to her Instagram Story that depicted the Eiffel Tower's sparkling light show.

While she didn't include the F1 racer in the snap, an outlet reported the two were indeed dining together at Aqua Kyoto restaurant.

Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Date

Photo of Kim Kardashian posted photos as she dined with Lewis Hamilton in Paris, France.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian posted photos as she dined with Lewis Hamilton in Paris, France.

Kardashian, 45, was seen at the exclusive spot in a black lace cat suit that exposed her black bra underneath. She topped the risqué look with a long black furry coat.

The pair allegedly spent three hours at the hotspot.

Shortly after her Eiffel Tower upload, the mom-of-four revealed she was back in her hotel room relaxing, posting a photo of a laptop next to a plate of dessert. "Bridgerton Season 4 and Hotel Coste cheesecake 🤤," she captioned the shot.

Hamilton, 41, wasn't in that photo either — though there were two utensils seen on her food tray.

The following day, Kardashian visited her NikeSKIMS Paris pop-up shop in the city solo.

When Did Kim Kardashian Start Seeing Lewis Hamilton?

Photo of The mom-of-four and Lewis Hamilton spent time together at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds before going to France.
Source: mega

The mom-of-four and Lewis Hamilton spent time together at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds before going to France.

As OK! reported, rumors about the pair's budding romance only recently surfaced, though photos revealed they both attended Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen, Colo., this past December.

The two were then seen entering the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, on February 1 at different times.

"Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside. An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around," an eyewitness spilled.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Photo of The stars' dinner date in Paris reportedly lasted three hours.
Source: @lewishamilton/instagram

The stars' dinner date in Paris reportedly lasted three hours.

"It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," the insider continued. "In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous."

Did Lewis Hamilton Date One of Kim Kardashian's Sisters?

Photo of In 2015, the F1 driver shot down rumors he was dating Kendall Jenner.
Source: mega

In 2015, the F1 driver shot down rumors he was dating Kendall Jenner.

The stars have known each other for years but remained platonic until recently.

While rumors swirled in 2015 that Hamilton was dating Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner, 30, since she was seen wearing his gold chain, he denied the gossip.

"Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends," he told a reporter at the time.

The makeup mogul — who co-parents four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, 48 — was last linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 33, in 2024.

