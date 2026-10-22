Kim Kardashian Makes Cheeky First Reference to Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on 'The Kardashians'

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Kim Kardashian playfully hinted at her romance with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton on the October 22 episode of The Kardashians without naming him. "Funny I'm 44 percent British, if you know what I mean," the reality star, 46, said in a confessional, emphasizing the number associated with Hamilton's racecar. "That might really go over your head." Kardashian and Hamilton, who started dating in February, are making their relationship more public after going Instagram official in April and attending the Singapore Grand Prix together.

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Kim Kardashian Makes a Reference to Lewis Hamilton's Racing Number

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kardashian hinted at her romance with Hamilton, saying, 'I'm 44 percent British, if you know what I mean.'

After Kardashian shared the results of her ancestry breakdown, a producer pointed out the coincidence between her British heritage percentage and the number Hamilton uses in Formula 1. Kardashian leaned into the connection with a knowing remark, suggesting that viewers familiar with her personal life would understand the reference.

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Kardashian Says 'Someone' Checks All '55 Boxes'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian admitted to Nikki Glaser she's 'really, really happy' while discussing her love life.

The reality star offered another clue about her love life while filming her upcoming movie, The Fifth Wheel, alongside comedian Nikki Glaser. While chatting in the green room about Kardashian's 55-item dating checklist, Glaser decided to make her own. On the way to the set, Kardashian whispered that someone had actually checked every box, though the name was bleeped out. "He hits every single beat on my manifest list," she whispered to Glaser. "I'm really, really happy," she admitted, adding, "That's all I'll say for right now."

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Kardashian and Hamilton's Relationship Is 'Easy and Light'

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM A source described Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance as 'very easy and light.'

In July, it was reported that Kardashian and Hamilton were "very cute" together, describing their compatibility as a major factor in their connection. "Everything feels very easy and light. The fact that they knew each other before helps, but they both align in terms of ambition, life goals and making things easy," the insider shared. Those close to Kardashian reportedly believe the relationship has brought a welcome sense of stability following her previous romances. "After some of Kim's other relationships, friends think this is just what she needs. She's always at peace with him," the source added.

Inside Kim Kardashian's Love Life

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM An insider said Hamilton spending time with Kardashian's children reflects 'how much she trusts him.'