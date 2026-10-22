or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kim Kardashian Makes Cheeky First Reference to Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on 'The Kardashians'

images of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian cheekily referenced Lewis Hamilton's racing number, joking, 'Funny I'm 44 percent British.'

Profile Image

Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian playfully hinted at her romance with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton on the October 22 episode of The Kardashians without naming him.

"Funny I'm 44 percent British, if you know what I mean," the reality star, 46, said in a confessional, emphasizing the number associated with Hamilton's racecar. "That might really go over your head."

  • Kardashian and Hamilton, who started dating in February, are making their relationship more public after going Instagram official in April and attending the Singapore Grand Prix together.

    • Article continues below advertisement

    Kim Kardashian Makes a Reference to Lewis Hamilton's Racing Number

    Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
    image of Kardashian hinted at her romance with Hamilton, saying, 'I'm 44 percent British, if you know what I mean.'
    Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

    Kardashian hinted at her romance with Hamilton, saying, 'I'm 44 percent British, if you know what I mean.'

    After Kardashian shared the results of her ancestry breakdown, a producer pointed out the coincidence between her British heritage percentage and the number Hamilton uses in Formula 1.

    Kardashian leaned into the connection with a knowing remark, suggesting that viewers familiar with her personal life would understand the reference.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Kardashian Says 'Someone' Checks All '55 Boxes'

    image of Kim Kardashian admitted to Nikki Glaser she's 'really, really happy' while discussing her love life.
    Source: MEGA

    Kim Kardashian admitted to Nikki Glaser she's 'really, really happy' while discussing her love life.

    The reality star offered another clue about her love life while filming her upcoming movie, The Fifth Wheel, alongside comedian Nikki Glaser.

    While chatting in the green room about Kardashian's 55-item dating checklist, Glaser decided to make her own.

    On the way to the set, Kardashian whispered that someone had actually checked every box, though the name was bleeped out.

    "He hits every single beat on my manifest list," she whispered to Glaser.

    "I'm really, really happy," she admitted, adding, "That's all I'll say for right now."

    MORE ON:
    Kim Kardashian

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    Article continues below advertisement

    Kardashian and Hamilton's Relationship Is 'Easy and Light'

    image of a source described Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance as 'very easy and light.'
    Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

    A source described Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance as 'very easy and light.'

    In July, it was reported that Kardashian and Hamilton were "very cute" together, describing their compatibility as a major factor in their connection.

    "Everything feels very easy and light. The fact that they knew each other before helps, but they both align in terms of ambition, life goals and making things easy," the insider shared.

    Those close to Kardashian reportedly believe the relationship has brought a welcome sense of stability following her previous romances.

    "After some of Kim's other relationships, friends think this is just what she needs. She's always at peace with him," the source added.

    Inside Kim Kardashian's Love Life

    image of an insider said Hamilton spending time with Kardashian's children reflects 'how much she trusts him.'
    Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

    An insider said Hamilton spending time with Kardashian's children reflects 'how much she trusts him.'

    A source said that the Formula 1 driver has spent time with her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

    "Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly," the insider explained. "The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him."

    Before her romance with Hamilton, Kardashian was linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. for approximately seven months. She previously dated Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022.

    Kardashian was also married to West from 2014 to 2021.

    New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

    More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.