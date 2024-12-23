Kim Kardashian Mocked for Starring in Weird and 'Disturbing' Christmas Short Film: 'What the F--- Did I Just Watch?'
Kim Kardashian's latest project is raising eyebrows.
On Monday, December 23, the reality star revealed she starred in a Christmas-themed short film, but the odd video has fans more confused than in the holiday spirit.
"SANTA BABY," she captioned the upload, revealing the film was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charles Denis while the song was produced by brother-in-law Travis Barker.
In the bit, the reality star, 44, is dressed in a short blonde wig, nude-colored tights, a light blue cardigan and pink leg warmers as she crawls around a chaotic and dirty house.
The SKIMS founder looks dazed as she makes her way trough the home, which features elves eating, women in lingerie playing Twister and other people dressed as Biblical figures.
The movie ends with the mom-of-four crawling up to a man dressed as Santa Claus who's holding a camcorder, and as he lowers the device, it's revealed that Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin is the man in the suit.
- Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Festive and Magical Christmas Eve Party: Photos
- 'So Out of Touch': Kardashian Family Slammed for 'Flaunting Their Wealth' After Annual Extravagant Christmas Eve Party
- Kim Kardashian Gives Glimpse Behind The Scenes Of The Kardashian Christmas Party As Kanye West Is Noticeably Absent
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans were more than confused by the video, with one person asking on Instagram, "girl what the f--- is this?"
"This is disturbing. And she claims she is Christian. This is absurd.😮," another wrote, with a third questioning, "What. The. F---. Did I just watch?"
Her appearance in the film was a far cry from what she looked like at her family's Christmas party this year, where she wowed in a red leather dress. However, since she still has a broken foot, she also had to wear a cast and use a scooter to get around, though she added red and green tinsel to the equipment for decoration.
While the famous family usually hosts an extravagant holiday party at one of their homes, Kardashian revealed they were having a "really low-key" celebration this year.
"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," she explained to Vogue. "Still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."
"Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition," the star added of their parties.
Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner showed up in similar outfits, with both of them wearing oversized shirt-dresses and over-the-knee boots. While Khloé wore all-black, the momager opted for white.
The party's signature drinks paid tribute to the brood with names like the Kylie Kringle, Kris Twist and Holiday Koko, all of which featured their liquor brands like 818 Tequila.