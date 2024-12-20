Kim Kardashian Nearly Spills Out of Red Leather Dress as She Attends Her Family's Christmas Party: Photos
Kim Kardashian brought the glamour when she got all dolled up for her family's holiday party on the night of Thursday, December 19.
Before heading to the bash, the reality star showed off her head-turning floor-length dress, which featured a halter-style neck, cutouts just below her chest and two lines of studs down the center.
The SKIMS founder, 44, nearly spilled out of the red leather ensemble as she showed it off to fans and revealed she was still wearing the boot on one of her feet after breaking it earlier this week.
The bombshell accessorized the frock with a silver necklace, earrings and a voluminous blowout.
Since she needs a scooter to get around, she decorated the equipment with red and green tinsel.
Mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian also attended the bash, with the latter posting a video of the mom-of-four zooming around on the scooter. She also took a shot of the party's signature drinks menu, which included the Kylie Kringle, Kris Twist and Holiday Koko, all of which featured their liquor brands like 818 Tequila.
While the famous family usually hosts an outrageously expensive and over-the-top holiday party at one of their homes, Kim revealed they were having a "really low-key" celebration this year.
"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," she told Vogue. "Still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."
"Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition," the American Horror Story actress raved of their shindigs.
Kim didn't bring a date to this year's event, as she's reportedly taking a break from the dating scene.
"She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups," a source told a magazine. "She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own."
The fashionista was most recently romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 32, but things fizzled out in March after several months together.
Though the two kept their relationship out of the spotlight, she hinted at their split in an episode of The Kardashians that aired over the summer.
"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" Kim confessed. "I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, 'Get out of here!' That was the beginning of the end."