'Flawless’ Kim Kardashian Shows Off Ample Cleavage in More Sultry Snaps With Sister Khloé and Mom Kris Jenner for Skims Christmas Party
Kim Kardashian is basking in the glow of the holiday season!
The mogul, 44, took to Instagram on Friday, December 20, to share a slew of sultry snaps while showing off her ample cleavage in a red leather dress for the Skims Christmas party.
Kim stunned as she sipped on a cocktail and struck many different poses surrounded by garland and tinsel. The brunette beauty was also joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sister Khloé Kardashian for the bash.
People in the comments section went wild for the look, with one user writing, "Get under my tree pls."
"Just flawless Kim, you’re the best," a second person penned, while another added, "This red fit looks amazing on you, Kim."
Before arriving at her company's gathering, the reality star shared multiple pictures getting ready for the big night in her medical boot after breaking her foot earlier this week.
While the famous brood is known for their lavish Christmas parties, Kim recently revealed they will be keeping it "really low-key" this year.
"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," she explained in a recent interview. "Still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do. Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."
The mother-of-four has a new attitude about herself and her life after the demise of her reported romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. "She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups," an insider claimed. "She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own."
While Kim and the athlete never officially confirmed their alleged relationship, she did hint at a difficult time in a relationship during a recent episode of The Kardashians.
"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way, and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,'" Kim admitted. "I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, 'Get out of here!' That was the beginning of the end."