BREAKING NEWS
Steamy Shots Ahead! Kim Kardashian's Most Daring Braless Photos

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian lets her nipples do all the talking!

Aug. 23 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Censored!

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian often ditches her bra to let her famous chest breathe.

Kim Kardashian flashed her nipples in an NSFW photo from her trip to Asia.

"When in Korea," she captioned the carousel of photos.

In the scandalous snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum freed her tips in a completely see-through bodycon outfit. She paired it with an oversized brown furry coat as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror.

Still, she maintained her modesty by covering her nipples with two dark-colored lines.

Dazzling Braless Moment

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian flaunts her iconic braless look on and off the camera.

The reality TV star showed off her famous curves in a vintage black sequined Mugler corset bodysuit integrated with matching stockings. The stunning piece boasted boning that cinched Kardashian's waist, carefully tracing her bold silhouette.

She wrote, "Mugler Magic."

Fitting Files

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian uploads photos that highlight her voluptuous figure.

In one snap from her "Fitting Files," Kardashian let her curves strain against the long, form-fitting gown with a plunging halter-style neckline, putting a spotlight on her cleavage.

Eye-Popping Display

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She previously denied having b----- augmentation.

Kardashian slipped into a two-piece ensemble consisting of a midriff-baring crop top and flowing skirt with a high slit. She added glam to her overall look with strappy high heels featuring a crisscross design.

Hey, Cowgirl!

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

In a now-defunct blog, Kim Kardashian said she had a 'size C' since she was 11.

The KKW Beauty mogul embraced her cowgirl era in a Western-inspired look, featuring a cowboy hat, a plunging cowl neck top, flared pants and dark-colored heels.

Kim Kardashian

Glass Skin!

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

After dismissing plastic surgery rumors, Kim Kardashian said she might get a lift 'one day.'

Kardashian flaunted her youthful glow while modeling a metallic minidress that emphasized her décolletage.

Thirst Trap

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has only admitted to getting Botox.

Slipping into a nude-colored bodysuit did not help Kardashian hide her nipples!

Fun Day

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian claimed she never had fillers in her lips and cheeks.

"Have the best day!" Kardashian wrote in the caption of a March 2023 photoset, which showed her pouting at the camera for the selfies.

In the snaps, she wore a perfectly tailored top with a snakeskin pattern and thin straps, accentuating her form as her chest threatened to spill over the delicate fabric.

Rise and Shine

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has also sparked nose job rumors.

Not only did she ditch her bra, Kardashian bared it all behind a white comforter in a July 2021 upload.

She wrote, "Good Morning Rome 🇮🇹 Good Night LA 🇺🇸."

Nearly-Naked Look

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stated her eyebrows are 'real.'

Hot braless look! The SKIMS founder set pulses racing in a black leather lace-up halter top and matching leather pants, boasting a revealing neckline that exposed her b----.

