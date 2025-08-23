Steamy Shots Ahead! Kim Kardashian's Most Daring Braless Photos
Censored!
Kim Kardashian flashed her nipples in an NSFW photo from her trip to Asia.
"When in Korea," she captioned the carousel of photos.
In the scandalous snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum freed her tips in a completely see-through bodycon outfit. She paired it with an oversized brown furry coat as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror.
Still, she maintained her modesty by covering her nipples with two dark-colored lines.
Dazzling Braless Moment
The reality TV star showed off her famous curves in a vintage black sequined Mugler corset bodysuit integrated with matching stockings. The stunning piece boasted boning that cinched Kardashian's waist, carefully tracing her bold silhouette.
She wrote, "Mugler Magic."
Fitting Files
In one snap from her "Fitting Files," Kardashian let her curves strain against the long, form-fitting gown with a plunging halter-style neckline, putting a spotlight on her cleavage.
Eye-Popping Display
Kardashian slipped into a two-piece ensemble consisting of a midriff-baring crop top and flowing skirt with a high slit. She added glam to her overall look with strappy high heels featuring a crisscross design.
Hey, Cowgirl!
The KKW Beauty mogul embraced her cowgirl era in a Western-inspired look, featuring a cowboy hat, a plunging cowl neck top, flared pants and dark-colored heels.
Glass Skin!
Kardashian flaunted her youthful glow while modeling a metallic minidress that emphasized her décolletage.
Thirst Trap
Slipping into a nude-colored bodysuit did not help Kardashian hide her nipples!
Fun Day
"Have the best day!" Kardashian wrote in the caption of a March 2023 photoset, which showed her pouting at the camera for the selfies.
In the snaps, she wore a perfectly tailored top with a snakeskin pattern and thin straps, accentuating her form as her chest threatened to spill over the delicate fabric.
Rise and Shine
Not only did she ditch her bra, Kardashian bared it all behind a white comforter in a July 2021 upload.
She wrote, "Good Morning Rome 🇮🇹 Good Night LA 🇺🇸."
Nearly-Naked Look
Hot braless look! The SKIMS founder set pulses racing in a black leather lace-up halter top and matching leather pants, boasting a revealing neckline that exposed her b----.